A Rare Footage Shows What Donald Trump Really Feels About King Charles and Queen Elizabeth

Donald Trump met now-King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II back in 2019 during his UK visit alongside his wife Melania Trump. Since then, he's been boasting about his great relationship with the royal family and recalled fond memories from his England trip in a behind-the-scenes video from his election campaign while he was aboard a flight flicking through pages of a photobook.

On his campaign plane between rallies, Donald Trump reminisces about meeting the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/uKIZT8qjFV — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) November 8, 2024

The now-78-year-old President-elect gushed over Elizabeth calling her "fantastic." He then flipped through the next page, pointing toward King Charles, and said, "Look, here's the king, Charles, so beautiful. Hopefully, he's going to be well because he's a really good person," referring to Charles' cancer diagnosis. Simultaneously, he praised Queen Consort Camilla, Camilla is fantastic," as per Sky News.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, First Lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles Prince of Wales and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in June 2019. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Gilbert

Additionally, he sang praises of the royal family, saying, "You get to know them so well. These images, I mean who has images like this? And these were relationships." He then showed another picture of himself with the late queen and reiterated, "This is your favorite president with the Queen, she was unbelievable, she was great, we had a very good relationship, really good." He also called the monarchy and his meeting with the royal clan "a piece of history at the highest level."

In 2019, during Trump's first term in the White House, The Firm hosted the politician and his family to a lavish banquet held in iconic Buckingham Palace. The late queen welcomed the then-American president, saying that Britain and the US were "bound by the strength and breadth" of their economic ties. Addressing Trump, she added, "Mr. President, as we look to the future, I'm confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us," as per The New York Times.

London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong. Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country. Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Trump reciprocated the love and warmth in a post on X, formerly Twitter, "London part of [the] trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong." He also rubbished reports of protest at his arrival in the UK, "Tremendous crowds of well-wishers [and] haven't seen any protests yet."

Former President Trump on the death of Queen Elizabeth II: pic.twitter.com/gMwKs5kUdq — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) September 8, 2022

During his presidency and while he was away from the Presidential Palace from 2020-2024, Trump maintained a good rapport with the royal family. After Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022, the former president shared a heartfelt tribute on his preferred platform Truth Social, "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn the loss of Her Majesty. [Her] historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity. What a grand and beautiful lady she was- there was nobody like her."

Trump on King Charles's cancer diagnosis: pic.twitter.com/GaONfbyHzW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 5, 2024

Following Charles's cancer diagnosis in February, he wrote, "He is a wonderful man who I got to know well during my presidency," while also wishing him a "fast and full recovery."

So what does Trump's second term as the 47th president of the United States mean for the monarchy? Though Trump and his family have maintained a positive opinion of The Firm, the royals have had some issues with Trump's controversial statements he's uttered and being a habitual ranter, will continue to utter.