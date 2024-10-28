Queen Elizabeth's Doctor Had A Tragic Realization Just Hours Before Her Passing

The final moments of Queen Elizabeth II's remarkable life were witnessed by her trusted physician, Dr. Douglas Glass. It was on that terrible September day in 2022 that he realized something tragic about the monarch's condition. Dr. Glass had been the Apothecary to Her Majesty's Household at Balmoral since March 30, 1988, and when he visited the Queen early on September 8, 2022, he concluded that although she was stable, she was 'coming towards the end of her life.'

7th Sept 2022- Balmoral



‘The Queen said that she was planning to remain in bed all day, which was highly unusual even at this stage of her life, the local general practitioner, Dr Douglas Glass, was called.



After his visit, the Queen let it be known that she was still planning… — Daniel J. Devane 🇬🇧 (@DanielJDevane) September 7, 2024

He revealed this matter in Robert Hardman's insightful book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story. Officials initially believed they had 'a day or two, not an hour or two' before her tragic death. But the urgency of the day grew, and at 12:32 pm, Buckingham Palace issued a well-crafted statement. "The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," as per the Guardian.

Entry 819 in the Register of Deaths in Aberdeenshire lists Princess Anne, the Princess Royal as the Informant.

And the Monarch’s death was certified by Douglas Glass, the late Queen’s doctor - or Apothecary - in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/yr7LbbNqvA — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 29, 2022

"It was expected and we were quite aware of what was going to happen," Dr. Glass later confided, as per Gyles Brandreth's biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. He had been watching her for months, and with his medical experience, he knew something was up with the Queen's health; it had been worrying him for a while.

Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2020 in Windsor, England. (Image Source: Toby Melville / Getty Imagesl)

The royal family had trusted Dr. Glass throughout decades of service because of his professional poise and fast response in such dire situations. The cause of death on the Queen's later-public death certificate was 'old age,' and the Mirror reported that Dr. Glass formally declared her death at 3:10 p.m.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would later reveal in his autobiography Unleashed that Her Majesty had been dealing with a form of bone cancer for more than a year, with doctors concerned about a potential sharp decline in her health. The final hours at Balmoral saw a flurry of activity as family members rushed to be by the Queen's side. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie made their way to Scotland, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were visiting the UK for an awards ceremony.

Dr. Glass's role in the royal household extended far beyond that final day. Operating from the Aberdeenshire village of Braemar, just nine miles from Balmoral Castle, he had attended to various royal medical emergencies over the years. His abilities were crucial in 1999 when he rescued Princess Margaret from a bathroom mishap that severely burned her feet while she was on vacation in Mustique. The royal family's appreciation for his care was quite evident in a heartfelt letter from Lord Ullswater. He praised his 'untiring support and attention.' Additionally, in May 1993, Dr. Glass witnessed a dramatic event involving the Queen Mother; she nearly choked on a fish bone at Balmoral.