Prince William’s Meeting with Donald Trump: A Turning Point for the British Monarchy?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are going be to entrusted with more royal duties. In turn, the head that will eventually wear the crown has already become heavier. Here’s how Prince William’s meeting with Donald Trump has marked a pivotal change in the inevitable transfer of powers.

Prince William recently photographed at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. King Charles, who has been picky about his travel, was noted to stay back in the UK on this occasion. The Prince of Wales dutifully filled out the King’s shoes while attending in his place.

Prince William has been taking on a heavier load of royal duties considering the King’s recent health scare. He has had an understandably difficult year after the King and his wife had to take time off from royal duties. Kate and William will play an even more active role in the royal duties from here on. This development is expected given Charles’ age and health concerns.

The Prince of Wales previously opened up about how he has had a brutal year. His wife, Kate, had spent the majority of the year recovering after getting diagnosed with cancer in the first half of the year. The Princess of Wales is now looking forward to getting back to her royal duties.

During the ceremonial reopening of the world-famous Notre-Dame cathedral, William was seen interacting with Donald Trump. Trump, who is soon to be sworn in as the President of the US, later met up with William. According to BBC, the two leaders met at the residence of the British ambassador in Paris.

During the 40-minute meeting, the two discussed the UK/US special relationship. The President re-elect detailed his meeting with Prince William in a conversation with The New York Post. “I had a great talk with the prince,” he revealed. He also praised the heir to the British throne while calling him a “good-looking guy.”

Trump continued to gush about the Prince’s striking looks by noting that he has complimented William several times in person. He added, “Some people look better in person. He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that.”

The President also mentioned asking William about his wife and father’s health. “His father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad,” Trump revealed. He also revealed that the King and Princess of Wales are now “doing well” as confirmed by William during the meeting.

Despite how the meet went, royal historian Ed Owens’ analysis of the seemingly pleasant encounter ran deeper. Owens spoke about the possibility that the relationship between the two nations could become “strained.” “You could see them using the monarchy strategically to maintain as warm relations as possible while continuing the process of rehabilitating the relationship with Europe,” Ed noted.

King Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton and William are said to be on the guest list for Trump’s inauguration. The ceremony is set to take place on January 20th in Washington, D.C. Trump’s last interaction with the royal family was during 2019. Charles and Camilla hosted Trump and his wife Melania at their residence. The four of them enjoyed a cup of afternoon tea back then.