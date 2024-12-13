Donald Trump Meeting Prince William Has Everyone Making The Same Point About Their Height

The exact heights of U.S. presidents and their families are rarely a matter of official record. Well, unless you are President-elect Donald Trump who has a knack for blowing his own trumpet and drawing attention. Donald's height is understood to be 6' 2", but some reports claim he is 6' 3". This rather irrelevant detail recently came under immense scrutiny when Trump visited Paris.

Trump says he’s 6′ 3″ 🤣….so is William pic.twitter.com/DmxoMOkmQZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 7, 2024

In his first foreign trip since winning the 2024 election, Donald created a buzz when he attended the reopening of Notre Dame alongside other world leaders. A viral video on social media featured the Republican leader standing next to the noticeably tall Prince of Wales, William. The clip got many questioning the accuracy of his claimed height.

So everything we’re told about Trump’s height is clearly a lie. Prince William is supposed to be the same height as Trump 6’3”. Umm… https://t.co/kPICMSK7fq — Charles Prepolec (@sherlockeditor) December 8, 2024

As reported by Irish Star, Donald seemed shorter than the 6'3" royal. Not just taller, William also looked thinner as the two stood side by side to pose for the cameras. Posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), a user mockingly penned, "Trump says he is 6′ 3″ 🤣…so is William." Speculation has also emerged that the incoming President may be boosting his height with the help of 'lifters'— height-enhancing insoles, as reported by the Daily Mail. A critic on X echoed similar sentiments, and wrote, "Hey @realDonaldTrump, William is 6' 3". I am guessing you forgot to pack your 5" lifts. And did you let that overcoat out at the seams or just buy one size larger."

I have stood next to Trump. He is much taller than you would think. He is also much older now. Also take a look at the shoes.



Why are weirdo liberals even concerned about his height? This is why I will always say that liberals are the most evil disgusting people on earth. — Matthew (@MatthewXRP_) December 8, 2024

However, others defended Donald in the comments section. A person reasoned, "Trump probably was 6’ 3". As you age you get shorter due to spinal compression." Another fan agreed, "He was 6' 2" now at 78 years old...he has shrunk like most of us in later years by an inch or so." Meanwhile, one added, "I have stood next to Trump. He is much taller than you would think. He is also much older now. Also, take a look at the shoes."

Prince William is 6’3”. Same height trump claims to be. Makes sense if you consider the metric conversion. pic.twitter.com/0NjBxUJUIg — Christine (@guelphgirlchris) December 9, 2024

Donald's height has also been compared to 'First Friend' Elon Musk as he is frequently seen with the Tesla owner. Musk is reportedly 6' 2". Images from their simultaneous engagements across the United States at campaign rallies and fundraisers frequently revealed Musk to be far taller than the President-elect. Previously, reporter Jules Suzdaltsev also took it upon himself to settle the debate over Donald's height using a unique method called pixel analysis. Comparing Donald to his 6' 7" son, Barron Trump, who towers over the entire family, Suzdaltsev analyzed a family photo and concluded that Donald stands at exactly 5' 11". "If Trump were 6' 3", Barron would be a hair short of 7 feet tall. But Barron is exactly 6' 7..." Suzdaltsev explained, as reported by Newsweek.