The 9 Unbelievable Things Every U.S. President Has to Give Up for Presidency

9 Things a US President Has to Sacrifice

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bloomberg Creative

As President of the United States, you receive several very wonderful benefits. These benefits include your private plane, a luxurious residence, and people who actually pay attention to what you say. It turns out that presidents must bid goodbye to a number of common liberties. Imagine not being able to jump in your car for a fast burger run or a trip to the movies on a whim. And forget about surprising your child during their school performance; it's a security nightmare!

1. Cleaning Their Office

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Hume Kennerly

Presidential housekeeping comes with its own set of rules. Dr. Karla Mastracchio, a professor of political communication, explained that the president is "discouraged from cleaning their office or throwing away mail." It's not about maintaining a tidy workspace. Instead, it's a matter of law. "Under the Presidential Records Act, they are mandated to hang on to things that an ordinary person does not," Mastracchio notes. This includes emails and other correspondence. This could be maddening for those who like a clean inbox or a tidy desk. Everything must be meticulously sorted and cleaned by White House staffers before disposal. It's a reminder that in the oval office, even trash isn't simple, as per Reader's Digest.

2. Normal Phone Call or Video Chat with Friends

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool

Presidents can’t just grab their phones and call a buddy. Every chat has to be planned out and secured. Matt Pinsker, who is a Homeland Security professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the Secret Service goes all out to plan, set up, and secure everything the president does. "The Secret Service goes to great lengths to plan, coordinate, and secure all of the president's activities. For example, talking to a friend over the phone or video-chat can only be done on a secured line." Basically, there’s no casual chatting or quick catch-ups. The president has to let the Secret Service know before having any conversation.

3. Dining Out

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool

Dining out is a complex affair for the president. It's not impossible, but it requires extensive planning. Pinsker notes: "Going out to dinner can be done, but the Secret Service ahead of time will need sufficient notice ahead of time so that they will be able to secure the restaurant." It has been indicated that the president may be unable to eat outside of the White House unless an official 'food taster' is there to ensure the meal is safe to consume. The spontaneity of choosing a new restaurant or having a quick bite is gone.

4. Going to the Movies

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Wang Yukun

Movie night isn't as simple for the president as it is for the rest of us. No impromptu trips to the local cinema or last-minute decisions to catch the latest blockbuster. According to Pinsker, "Going to the movies is generally not an option. They have to bring a film to the White House." While a home cinema may sound lavish, it lacks the appeal of a public movie theater. There are no giant screens, no fragrance of fresh popcorn, and no enthusiastic people. The president misses out on these simple joys. It's a tiny sacrifice, but it emphasizes the office's seclusion.

5. Drive

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

The president's days behind the wheel are over once they take office. Pinsker is clear on this point: "Driving is definitely not an option. The president is driven in a highly secured vehicle by an individual who has undergone extensive training to prepare for an emergency situation." This restriction doesn't end with the presidency. Dr. Jim Ronan, author and professor of political science at Villanova University, adds: "One of the biggest restrictions former presidents have cited is the loss of driving privileges, even after leaving office." However, there are some exceptions. Ronan explains, "Presidents Reagan and George W. Bush each enjoyed riding around their respective ranches while in office, as the Secret Service allowed them to drive around the secured property." Still, it's a far cry from the freedom of the open road.

6. Attend Their Children’s Performances or Sporting Events

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Elyse Lewin

Being president can mean missing out on precious family moments. Ronan highlights this challenge, "Another drawback cited by some former presidents is the impact on their immediate families. For instance, attending a child or grandchild's dance recital or sporting event would involve such extensive security preparations for other attendees and participants that it's essentially out of the question." It's a heartbreaking reality. Watching your child grow, develop talents, and achieve milestones is a joy many parents treasure. For presidents, these moments are often sacrificed for security reasons. Some have found workarounds. Ronan notes that some presidents' children attended school right in the White House (complete with a classroom and playground), "because of all of the security that would be required if they attended a traditional school."

7. Use of Personal Technology Unmonitored

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo illustration by Spencer Platt

Presidents face unique restrictions on their personal technology use. Ronan said, "A more recent restriction has involved personal technology, specifically, President Obama's Blackberry and President Trump's Twitter account. Both were advised to discontinue, or at least heavily curtail, their usage after assuming office." The limits do not end there. In 2018, it was found that the president cannot block people on social media because it violates the First Amendment. In 2021, the tension between security, free speech, and personal expression reached a boiling point. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube all banned former President Donald Trump for a specific period, as per NPR.

8. Use Commercial Airlines

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johannes Mann

For presidents, the days of cramped seats and long security lines are over. Dr. Karla Mastracchio, a cybersecurity instructor for SecureSet, points out that using commercial airlines is one of the few 'normal things' that the president absolutely cannot do. It's a security measure that removes the president from a typical experience that many Americans have. No more fighting for overhead bin space or hoping for a smooth takeoff. Presidents have access to Air Force One which is a flying fortress built for their safety and luxury.

9. Open the Windows

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Something as simple as opening a window becomes a security issue for the president. Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared this surprising restriction with Stephen Colbert: "I want to do little things like, you know, open a window." It's forbidden in both the White House and the presidential vehicle. Michelle did recall one rare exception: "One day as a treat, my lead agent let me have my windows open on the way to Camp David. It was like five minutes out. He was like, 'Windows open. Enjoy it.'"