Lip Reader Reveals Prince William’s Four-Word Message to Donald Trump At Paris Meeting

In the aftermath of Prince William and Donald Trump's recent meeting in Paris, a lip-reader, Jeremy Freeman, has disclosed the heir-apparent's message to the President-Elect. The encounter, which followed the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral, drew attention as William and Trump engaged in a brief exchange before their formal discussion.

President-elect Trump greets Prince William at Notre Dame Cathedral Re-Opening in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/D5I8KU3tuy — CSPAN (@cspan) December 7, 2024

According to the expert, William told Trump, “We’ll talk afterward,” as they shook hands. Freeman added, '"And I can just about see Trump about to mouth 'Ab…' assume that is 'absolutely."' This short interaction set the stage for a subsequent private meeting that Trump later described as 'great,' spanning over half an hour. The two reportedly discussed several topics, including personal updates and broader issues of mutual interest.

🚨 NOW: Prince William welcomes President Trump to the British Ambassador’s residence



Trump is pretty much de facto President at this point.



The world has forgotten about Biden 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vhsRrCvPZX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 7, 2024

Trump, who will soon return to the White House as the 47th president of the US, later spoke to the New York Post about the meeting. He revealed that he asked William about King Charles III and Kate Middleton, who are both undergoing cancer treatment. According to Trump, William expressed his love for both his father and wife, explaining that they are 'fighting very hard.' Trump called the updates 'sad,' but emphasized that the Prince displayed a strong sense of duty and resilience during their conversation.

President Trump and Prince William seem to be having a great time together pic.twitter.com/aUv2goQhFu — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) December 7, 2024

Another lip-reader Jacqui Press, also analyzed footage from the event, noting that Trump referred to William as a 'big man' and complimented his looks during the encounter. Trump told reporters, “He’s a big man, this one,” before praising William's appearance. “He looked really very handsome last night. Some people look better in person. He looked great,” Trump shared. William also reportedly inquired if Trump had 'warmed up after the cathedral' following their attendance at the ceremonial reopening of the iconic Parisian landmark earlier that day. Trump affirmed he had and remarked, "I had a good time there."

Royal expert and historian, Dr. Tessa Dunlop, meanwhile, opined that Trump appeared captivated by the Prince, who radiated an air of 'untouchable confidence.' In her comments to The Mirror, she noted, "Height wasn't the only in-built advantage that William enjoyed; he exuded the untouchable confidence that comes with future kingship." Kensington Palace also issued a statement about William's 40-minute meeting with Trump, noting that their discussion covered various global issues. During the conversation, the President-elect also shared warm memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A powerful display of the world’s elite: Elon Musk, Giorgia Meloni, Prince William, and such more, united in a moment of unity. A celebration of Notre-Dame’s restoration and Donald J. Trump’s return to the world stage—a proud moment for our great president. pic.twitter.com/wYjM62vd7T — April Color (@ColorApril) December 7, 2024

A Kensington Palace spokesperson later confirmed that Trump’s reflections on the Queen were greatly appreciated by William. According to the Daily Mail, William is now the first member of the royal family to meet Trump following his re-election, with experts highlighting his potential as a 'key asset' in strengthening relations with the US amidst challenges faced by the Labour government. The meeting in Paris brought together several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.