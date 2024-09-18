Kate Middleton And King Charles Are Reportedly 'Not Doing Well' After Cancer Treatment

King Charles and Kate Middleton are going through testing times amid their battle with cancer. According to recent reports, the monarch of the British Royal family and Princess of Wales are facing tough challenges after a long-drawn treatment. As per the insiders of Kensington Palace both the royal members have not recuperated completely and are undergoing a lot of physical difficulties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

"(Kate) is not in remission and not cancer-free. She’s not in good shape at all… it’s going to be a tough road ahead for both her and Charles. I had thought Charles was more treatable but both of them are not well," the insider according to She Finds revealed. The close aide of the royal family also expressed their concern by stating that "one of them won’t live very long" and "plans need to be in place." Previously, Queen Camilla shared the updates of the ailing King's health. According to Mirror, the 77-year-old Queen consort expressed that her husband was doing "very well." More recently, a video of the royal family was shared to disclose how the Princess was now in the pink of her health after a grueling treatment to combat cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A video of Catherine with her family sharing her journey with cancer and how her family helped her stand through the rough patch of her life was loved by her fans. The video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption by the Duchess of Cambridge. The caption read, "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

An amazing photograph by David Davies/PA Images:

King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Earl and Countess of Caledon pic.twitter.com/v1SW3AEUUn — Eostre (@NorthernEostre) June 24, 2023

Furthermore, Catherine noted how the unpredictable ailment brought about a lot of humility in her as a person. The princess concluded, "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright," as the video showed her roaming freely with a warm smile on her face with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William also accompanies them for the forest retreat as shown in the video. However, the recent statement instills fear if everything's really as well as it is being portrayed by the royal family on their social media handle.

"NOT DOING VERY WELL": Inside sources who speak with the Palace regularly say both Catherine and Charles are, despite the bucolic picture painted in the video, not doing very well at all. https://t.co/Es8kdSBiwm pic.twitter.com/b7Zpcf6TC3 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 13, 2024

Users of Instagram were also quick to point out that something was missing. @mash_antipova commented, "It’s too PR video and actually looks really creepy with its sound off." While others like @finleypotamus appreciated the efforts of the family by writing, "This was so good. Showing a side of the family that so many have never seen and showing they are humans like us just trying to survive. I pray for complete healing."