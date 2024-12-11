Donald Trump Once Said Barron’s 'Genius' Computer Skills Could Have Fixed the Obamacare Website

Donald Trump once showcased his pride in his youngest son Barron Trump's technological prowess. It was one of the most unforgettable rally moments that took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas. The President-Elect couldn't hide the happiness and pride he had for his son and took the chance to brag about Barron's impressive computer skills. He said that Barron, who was 13 years old at the time could have resolved the technical problems of the Obama administration on his own.

Donald tried to project a vivid picture of how a tech-savvy teenager lives in the house and interacts with his parents. "Hi, dad. What's up, dad? Dad, get out of here," Donald joked to portray the typical interaction between a father and his computer-obsessed child that happens. The president-elect's boasting as a parent of his tech-pro son didn't stop there. He proudly claimed that Barron could have provided free assistance to improve the most difficult Obamacare website. He also added that he would've done a better job than the original developers. "I have a son at home, he's 13. He's a genius with computers," Donald said to an enthusiastic crowd present before him, as per Daily Mail.

The cherry on top was how that crowd reacted to the proud father. Rally-goers started chanting Barron's name again and again, which was much of a surprise and delight for Donald. "Woah, Barron. Woah. Wow. He's going to like that. He's a good boy," Donald responded with fatherly pride beaming through his eyes. In that same rally, Donald discussed Barron's physical growth as well. He talked about his son's impressive height and the photos from various appearances that Barron has made so far seem to confirm that the young Trump is quickly outgrowing his father by standing at about 6'9" by now.

This was a unique public recognition of Donald for his son. Barron has a reputation for keeping a low profile and these rare moments of parental spotlight are more significant because they give more information about the quiet Barron to the public. On the other hand, his older siblings, like Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are very active figures in the political scenarios. While Donald's claim about Barron building a better healthcare website might be an exaggeration, when talking about the era Barron belongs to, he actually represents a generation of tech-savvy teenagers who seem to be growing up completely integrated with technology. Donald himself acknowledged this part, noting how younger generations interact with computers as naturally as walking. "These guys are genius. You know, they grow up, it's like walking," he stated, as per the International Business Times.

Barron's love of technology made headlines lately when it was revealed that he was using computer games to make friends at college while lounging in his Trump Tower home. Since his Secret Service guards are constantly following him, the president-elect's youngest child, a freshman at New York University, has been unable to engage with his peers in a typical way. His height of 6' 9" and age of 18 makes it difficult for him to blend in and hang around with others. In order to play online with his new classmates, the avid gamer has reached out to them.

