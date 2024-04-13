Donald Trump Made a Joke About How His Longtime Aide Could Quickly End His Career

During a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, former President Donald Trump shared a lighthearted moment. He amusingly contemplated how his advisor Dan Scavino could bring about a sudden end to his political career. Trump's remarks, as reported by HuffPost, centered around Scavino having access to and control over the former president's social media accounts, which Trump joked made Scavino the most influential figure in politics. Given Scavino's role as the former deputy chief of staff for communications in the Trump administration, Trump playfully imagined scenarios of how Scavino could post messages that might lead to unforeseen consequences.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Trump said, "Scavino could say, ‘I don’t like you voters, I don’t like you at all. I’m fed up with you. I can’t stand you.’ And that’s the end of my political career. Dan’s the only one that can do that." He added, “Dan could say something horrible, he could say something very sexually oriented, and that, you know, would end it. OK? That would end it. But he hasn’t done that and he won’t do it.” Scavino has remained loyal to Trump, standing by his side for years. Their connection dates back to Scavino's teenage years when he first worked as Trump's golf caddy.

Donald Trump Jokes About How Longtime Aide Could End His Career In A Flash https://t.co/mvHS6yov7x — Manuco (@manuco22) April 12, 2024

He delayed the launch of his company to dedicate himself to Trump's 2016 campaign. Despite playing a significant role, Scavino mostly operated behind the scenes until he stepped into the spotlight for an exclusive interview at the Trump National Golf Club in Hudson Valley, offering a rare glimpse into Trump's inner circle and discussing Trump's unconventional media tactics, as per CNN. Scavino's personal Facebook and Twitter accounts further showcased his unwavering dedication to Trump.

During the 2016 election, when asked if there was anything that could make him leave Trump, Scavino sternly replied, "No." Throughout three presidential campaigns and four years in the White House, Scavino was a constant presence. His office, located just a few steps from the Oval Office, speaks to his proximity to the former president, as reported by Reuters. Scavino is not only a close confidant of Trump but also a digital expert, responsible for recording and sharing videos of Trump's campaign events on social media. According to a source, Scavino is one of the few individuals in Trump's circle who has known him since before his foray into politics.

Trump frequently acknowledges Scavino's significant contribution to his victory in the 2016 presidential election. "Trump likes having reliable people around him who are not there to manipulate him or make money off him and Dan fits into this category," a source explained. Distinguished by his slicked-back hair, tailored suits, and penchant for solid-color ties, Scavino embodies the unofficial uniform of Trump's dedicated campaign team.