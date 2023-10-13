Here’s How Donald Trump Made His Name in Hollywood Way Before His Political Career

Over 30 years, former President Donald Trump established a name for himself in Hollywood through TV shows, films, documentaries, pageants, and even professional wrestling matches. The Republican leader was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007 for his considerable work in the television industry, which helped him become well-known in politics.

As per the reports in The NYTimes, Trump's desire to become the president of the United States has been a recurring theme in his pop media character for years. The business magnate had responded "yes" when Oprah Winfrey inquired if he intended to run for the presidential race. “Probably not, but I do get tired of seeing the country ripped off.” He added, “I think I’d win. I tell you what, I wouldn’t go in to lose."

Also Read: Former Donald Trump CFO Lied Under Oath About Penthouse in the Trump Tower

Trump played himself in movies and TV sitcoms; for his 1989 performance as "Donald Trump" in the romantic comedy Ghosts Don't Do It, he was honored with a Razzie Award. The real estate mogul's counsel reportedly objected to a script's reference to his wealth, according to Peter Marc Jacobson, the writer of the sitcom The Nanny, who claimed to have received the note saying he is a "millionaire". “Since he’s a billionaire, he would like the line changed accordingly,” the note stated. Jacobson eventually modified the script to say "zillionaire." Moreover, he framed the note. “It’s so bizarre and so narcissistic that somebody would want something like that changed,” Jacobson had stated back then. “It’s a sitcom. You want to be humble about it.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by M. Tran

In the 2004–2015 reality series The Apprentice, the major league politician played the part of a strict mentor. The reality competition show attracted candidates from all socio-economic and educational levels. The grand prize was a position with Trump. However, according to BBC News, behind the scenes, more than 20 people who worked on the show claimed that Trump's behavior was sexist and disrespectful towards women. He allegedly asked a group of male contenders if they'd sleep with one of their female rivals, according to a former staff member. According to eight former crew members, Trump was particularly drawn to a female camerawoman on site who he found attractive. As per the former producer, Katherine Walker, the camerawoman felt extremely uneasy because of the business tycoon's sexist remarks. "He said something like she was cute and she had a nice ass, and it was brought to my attention by someone else that he had a crush on her," Walker had revealed back then.

Also Read: Trump SPAC Loses About $200 Million; Trump Media’s Funding Partners to Return $1 Billion to Investors

The articulate former president has also experimented with hosting late-night programs. He made two appearances on the sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live: the first was in 2014, and the second was in November of last year, many months after he declared his candidacy for president. The Times writer James Poniewozik had opined on Trump's hosting duties in 2015. “Whatever one can say about Donald Trump, he’s shrewd about the TV business. He knows what pressure producers work under; he knows what he can deliver in ratings; and he knows the leverage that gives him."

Also Read: Judge Arthur Engoron Explains the Absence of a Jury in Trump's NY Fraud Trial

More from Inquisitr

Nikki Haley's Campaign Raised $11 Million, Emerging as Leading Political Rival to Donald Trump

Former Chief Financial Officer of Trump Allen Weisselberg Testifies in Fraud Trial