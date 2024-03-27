Illegal Migrant Who Killed a 25-Year-Old Woman Was Previously Deported Under Trump Administration

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday when a 25-year-old Michigan woman, Ruby Garcia, was fatally shot by an illegal migrant. Allegedly, the murder suspect Brandon Ortiz-Vite, was deported under the Donald Trump administration in 2020 but somehow managed to find his way back to America. This incident has sparked debates on immigration policies yet again, ahead of the 2024 Presidential elections.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Ruby was found along the highway U.S. 131 in downtown Grand Rapids on March 22, at night. Although the case is still under investigation, the Michigan police department suspects that she was most likely the victim of a carjacking that transpired around 11:38 pm, as reported by The Daily Mail. The suspect, waiting for arraignment, faces multiple charges that include open murder, carjacking, felony firearm possession, and various other crimes such as operating while intoxicated and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Additionally, Fox News reported that the accused was previously arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Detroit, on August 31, 2020, during the Trump administration. Subsequently, Ortiz-Vite was ordered to be deported to his home country Mexico. Speaking on the matter, a spokesperson for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) confirmed that the suspect was an illegal resident at the time of Ruby's death, "He was ordered removed by an immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) on Sept. 24, 2020, and was removed to Mexico on Sept. 29, 2020." He added, however, "At an unknown date and location, Ortiz-Vite reentered the United States without inspection by an immigration official."

This incident has reignited discussion on the 77-year-old politician's immigration policies, which have always been a hot topic. By 2021, Trump and his administration reduced legal immigration by 49% without changing the US Immigration law, according to the National Foundation for American Policy analysis, as reported by Forbes. This time around, Trump's policies on immigration have become more stringent. The Republican front-runner asked for the "largest domestic deportation operation in American history." Additionally, he's vowed to raid for undocumented immigrants who will be forcefully put in detention camps if he's re-elected.

The ex-commander-in-chief in a July 2023 speech, promised, "When I return to office, [it's] coming back even bigger than before and much stronger than before." Trump's 2016 ban, temporarily barred people from seven Muslim-majority countries from crossing the US borders. However, POTUS Joe Biden rescinded the ban on his first day in the Oval Office.

Go Fund Me for her family: https://t.co/xYmNyIJERe — Stuck in the 90s (@stuck_90s_sara) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Ruby's sister, Mavi Garcia set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her sister's funeral. By Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser received around 270 donations totaling $15,100 which surpassed the original goal. In her tribute to her beloved sister, Mavi described how Ruby, '...would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile and laugh.' She further added how Ruby loved to travel, was dedicated to her work, and enjoyed being with her family in her free time. Grief-stricken, Mavi stated, "Her loss has impacted the lives of many people. Her life was taken too soon."