Donald Trump Jr. Rages Online About Joe Biden's Virility, Doubts Claims of 'Good Sex'

Donald Trump Jr. reacted strongly to recent news about President Joe Biden's private comments on his sex life with First Lady Jill Biden. An upcoming book on America’s First Ladies reportedly quotes Joe saying their long and happy marriage is due to 'good sex.' The author noted Joe has made this comment before, much to his wife’s chagrin.

Don Jr. took to X, saying, “There’s literally no amount of Viagra on earth that’s going to give Joe Biden (who can barely walk without falling over) wood. Just stop! The more desperate they become trying to make him seem young and vibrant the more obvious it is to everyone that he’s not up to any task!”

This is not the first time that former President Donald Trump's campaign has brought up this subject. Trump is famous for standing up for himself in 2016 when Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) attacked his ego by questioning his manhood. "He said something about my hands being small, so something else must also be small," Trump remarked. I promise there isn't a problem. I promise," Trump said, as per Mediaite.

In recent months, a lot of people have voiced their concerns about Joe's cognitive and physical abilities. Since then, Democrats have been working to convince the public that the POTUS can manage the government well. Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, recently discussed the topic with CNN presenter Anderson Cooper.

Gov. @GavinNewsom: I’m a little old-fashioned. I care about results, about governing, and people that deliver. What President Biden has accomplished in just 3 years is the most significant list of accomplishments in my lifetime pic.twitter.com/P2xepz6usC — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 16, 2024

“I’ve worked with the president for a long time, especially closely as Speaker when he was president, and now since then, and he knows … I mean, he’s always on the ball. He knows these issues; he knows the legislation. He helped write some of it; he campaigned on it. Anyone who would think that they’re at some advantage because of his age thinks that at their peril, because he’s very sharp,” she told Cooper in an interview on CNN.

Let's all be realistic about this situation. With as much respect as I can manage, Joe Biden had 2 aneurysm's in 1988. I didn't know that fact. He's also showing signs of early dementia. If he were to be re-elected, his age would be 86 at end of term. This doesn't sound right.😳 — Kimberly Dawn Ruff (@KimberlyDawnRu1) February 26, 2024

Cooper brought up Joe's gaffe when he confused the leaders of Mexico and Egypt; during a last-minute press conference, the President seemed to misidentify world leaders for the third time in a week. He was also reacting to special counsel Robert Hur's harsh report, which chronicled his several instances of memory loss. As part of his probe of the President's handling of sensitive papers, Hur included his opinion of Joe as an 'elderly man with a poor memory.' This further raised worries about Joe's age and fitness for office, as per The Hill.

Joe is currently the oldest sitting president of the United States at 81 and will turn 86 in November. When asked about these worries, Pelosi responded, “Well, I think that people do make mistakes. I think his age is one thing, that’s an objective fact. His … make a mistake from time to time. … We all do that.”