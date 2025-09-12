Donald Trump is a ‘Global Punchline’ as World Leaders Openly Mock Him, Mary Trump Reveals All

As per Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, international leaders have turned him into a “global punchline” and are utterly ignoring his demands. Mary Trump, who regularly talks about her uncle on YouTube, stated, “Despite what he thinks, he has absolutely no sway” in influencing other world leaders’ decisions.”

She discussed recent world events, such as violent actions by Israel and Russia, both of which directly contradicted Trump’s intentions. She also showed that the other major global powers are not following his orders. The discovery comes after Trump was accused of using artificial intelligence in the Charlie Kirk video as a “glitch” was noted.

According to The Mirror US, Mary highlighted Russia’s recent move, which ultimately resulted in Poland shooting down Russian drones, a crucial development in the continuing confrontation. “What is Putin doing? He’s laughing. And he’s laughing at Donald Trump,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter what Donald does, Putin is doing whatever he wants. It is frankly absurd to think Donald has any influence on Russia or Putin. They simply mock him. He used to do it behind his back, now they do it in front of his face,” she claims.

In addition to that, she brought up Israel’s strike on Qatar, which defied the president’s orders. According to Mary Trump, this was just another example of a global leader ignoring the US president. This occurred soon after the passionate hug between Kim Jong Un and Putin sparked talks of a new, unbreakable alliance. The East may present a tough triple coalition for the West to contend with.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at an event on Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University. President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death in a post on Truth Social. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or… — Mary Coleman (@Mary_reports) September 10, 2025

Putin, Xi Jinping of China, and Kim Jong Un of North Korea were among those who gathered in Beijing to watch an astounding demonstration of China’s military capabilities. The recent death of Charlie Kirk has also put Trump in a difficult position. He also quickly shifted the blame to the Left Party for being responsible for his death.

In stark contrast to the President, Mary stated in a post on her Substack, The Good In US, that the Republican Party, and especially Mr. President, is mostly to blame for political violence in America.

As clear as day: Mary Trump confirms that signature on Epstein’s birthday card is Donald Trump’s Mary Trump believes her uncle’s signature on a card to Jeffrey Epstein is authentic. https://t.co/RSNwbQXnQp pic.twitter.com/ts7BglyzQF — PRIDE.COM (@pride_site) September 9, 2025

“Political violence and the rhetoric that drives it are almost entirely on the side of the Republican Party, and no person is more responsible for it than Donald Trump,” she asserted. Mary criticized her uncle’s history of instigating violence and accused him of deliberately using Republican rhetoric to divide the country. She pointed to the careless pardon of some 1,600 participants in the Capitol incident on January 6 as proof of his continued support for political violence.

“He has incited violence against his perceived political enemies as well as against his own government, and then pardoned those who committed it on his behalf,” she wrote.