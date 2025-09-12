Donald Trump Booed Again! Yankees Crowd Jeers the President Days After U.S. Open Backlash

Wherever Donald Trump goes, jeers seem to follow. At least that’s what the President’s recent experience has proven to be. Crowds of people were quick to boo the 79-year-old as he graced Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

The New York Yankees played against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The President, who predicted that the Yankees would go “all the way,” watched the game from a suite in the stadium.

Security personnel were extra cautious on the night, with protocols being followed to ensure the President’s safety. Bulletproof glass was installed in front of Trump’s suite. When the 79-year-old made an appearance on the Jumbotron, he was met with mixed reactions.

When the camera panned to him during the national anthem, some in the crowd cheered while most did the opposite. The President’s sighting was met with intense booing from the fans present in the stadium. It would have been difficult to elude the booing even for Trump, who was sitting in the Steinbrenner suite.

Even though the booing is sure to hurt an average person’s esteem to some extent, it is important to note that the President has had anything but average when it comes to being on the receiving end of cold receptions.

President Trump is here and was shown on the Jumbotron during tonight’s national anthem at Yankee Stadium: pic.twitter.com/TnVvAfHSmx — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 11, 2025

Interestingly, this is the second time this week that the President has been booed by a crowd of sports fans. Fans at the U.S. Open erupted in boos when the President entered the stadium last week. The booing was a result of the frustration fans felt because of the heightened security within the stadium.

The President’s presence at the match prompted the Secret Service to add additional security checkpoints within the stadium. As a result, crowds of people formed to enter the stadium, with many having to wait in line for prolonged periods of time.

There’s some cheers in the Bronx, but also quite a few Bronx cheers and boos, as President Trump arrives to his box at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/SfrkDnaaem — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 11, 2025

Several A-list celebrities also appeared to be flustered by the sudden change in protocol, according to a report by Page Six. Even high-profile individuals appeared to wait in line as they were made to wait to get into the stadium. The delay resulted in many watchers not making it to their seats in time for the match to begin.

The Secret Service released a statement to acknowledge the inconvenience that was caused to the people. “We recognize that enhanced security for the President’s visit to the US Open may have contributed to delays for attendees,” the statement read.