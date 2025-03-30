MLB Fans Furious—Are the Yankees’ New Bats Breaking the Rules?

Ofcourse, one might hate the Yankees usually, but this time, it appears they have outsmarted everyone.

The New York Yankees had a great start to the 2025 MLB season. They hit nine home runs in a single game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Following their great performance, cheating accusations are being made. Netizens are saying that it is unfair. But the real controversy isn’t about stolen signs or secret signals. It’s all about the bats.

If you’ve been watching closely, you might have noticed something odd about the Yankees’ bats. Some of them look less like traditional baseball bats and more like, well, bowling pins. Enter the “Torpedo” bat; a new design the Yankees quietly rolled out this season. It is created by former front-office member Kevin Smith. The bat comes with a shifted mass distribution. Due to that feature, there is more weight toward the handle. It gives players a better shot at making clean contact instead of any endless foul balls into the stands.

It might sound like something straight out of a sci-fi baseball movie. But the point is, the bats are 100% legal. The MLB has already given them the green light. But that hasn’t stopped fans from accusing the Yankees of bending the rules. Looks like when a team notorious for buying its way to success suddenly starts rewriting the record books, people are going to talk.

People really think that its normal that the only team given special bats and end up with 9 homeruns isnt cheating.

The last time a team hit 9 homeruns in a game was

NEVER.

Over 218,000 games played and the only time this happened is when the Yankees are given special bats — Chris Ketchem (@ChrisKetchem3) March 29, 2025

Reactions erupted on social media. One user wrote, “classy Yankees cheating.” A second comment read, “This ain’t legal, no way.” Another person said, “Michael Kay explains that the Yankees made new bats “where they moved a lot of the wood into the label so the harder part of the bat is going to strike the ball.” Seems relevant today…”

The reactions didn’t stop there. Another person noted, “People really think that it’s normal that the only team given special bats and end up with 9homeruns isn’t cheating. The last time a team hit 9homeruns in a game was NEVER. Over 218,000 games played and the only time this happened is when the Yankees are given special bats.” Another user wrote, “Yankees just blatantly cheating, and yet it’s Altuve that keeps getting booed.”

this needs to be investigated immediatly. The Yankees historically has cheated and bent the rules… Cashman admitted as much when I was in a repoter scrum back in 2008. The commish needs to see the legality of this especially for a team that is desperate after the offseason. https://t.co/qWYtlWJDAc — Talkin Mets Podcast (@TalkinMetsNoG) March 29, 2025

Aaron Judge, who smashed three of those nine homers, insists he wasn’t even using one of the controversial bats. But when your team makes history, the details tend to get lost in the noise.

Still, if the bats are legal, what’s the problem? Other teams are undoubtedly trying to get their own “Torpedo” bats in production. Even after a month, you might see sluggers across the league wielding similar designs. It’s the classic “why didn’t we think of that?” scenario.

So, are the Yankees really cheating? Or did they just beat everyone else to the punch?

Love them or hate them, the Yankees may have just changed the game, and this time, it’s not because of their wallets. It’s because they saw an opportunity, played by the rules, and swung for the fences. Literally.