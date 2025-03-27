MLB Insider Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of MLB Opening Day—Not Shohei Ohtani But This $330M Star Will Be 2025 NL MVP!

As the MLB opening day has kicked off on March 27, 2025, insider Mark Feinsand holds the opinion that this year might be the year when Bryce Harper’s determination and performance will elevate him to the top of NL. Feinsand posted his predictions on X and mentioned Harper as the NL MVP.

These predications make complete sense given how well Harper has performed and has contributed to the success of the Philadelphia Phillies. Moreover, if this prediction comes true, it means that Harper would be beating premiere players like Shohei Ohtani for his third MVP trophy and with 30 home runs, a .285 batting average over 145 games, and 87 RBIs that scenario does not seem unlikely.

It’s that time of year …. time for me to share my 2025 @MLB predictions that are absolutely certain to come true. pic.twitter.com/VTOt1ek3tS — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 26, 2025

However, despite having such great numbers under his belt, Harper ended up outside the top three in MVP voting and finished at the sixth position with 130 points. It should be noted here that this has not affected Harper in a negative way and instead he is full of that fire and energy that helps him play so well for his team.

Harper did spectacularly well in his 2024 session and given the fact that he was playing it, with elbow and wrist injuries, made his performance even more unbelievable. However, he was determined to be with his team and not miss out on the game because he was in pain. Regarding playing with such injuries, Harper said, “At the end of last season, it was pretty good pain. But there’s nothing much that you could really do. It was kind of like a bone bruise into my hand, the lunate bone, right up top, so I had to let it heal the best I could.”

His words and actions on the field stand as a testament to his resilience and it is therefore not surprising that he is being predicted to be the NL MVP this year. Moreover, a player who played so fiercely while being injured is definitely going to perform a lot better now that he has recovered.

It is his confidence in himself and his consistent performance that has made him a bold choice for the top place. It now remains to be seen if his fire translates well into the field and he comes at the top as the prediction that has been made.