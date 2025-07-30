‘Sneaked His Wife with Trump’—Secret Service Agent Busted Trying to Sneak His Wife Aboard Scotland Flight

President Trump said he is certain the matter will be resolved after confirming allegations on Tuesday that a Secret Service member attempted to smuggle his wife aboard a transport plane that was traveling to Scotland with Air Force One.

“That’s a weird deal. Would he leave the wife in the car? Would you think it might be a little dangerous?” Mr. Trump asked reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Scotland, as per The Washington Times.

The Secret Service “is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse — a member of the United States Air Force — aboard a mission support flight,” according to Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the agency.

“The aircraft, operated by the U.S. Air Force, was being used by the Secret Service to transport personnel and equipment,” he said in a statement. “Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight. No Secret Service protectees were aboard, and there was no impact to overseas protective operations.”

Mr. Trump claimed to be aware of the circumstances and to be certain that the agency would “take care” of the problem. According to the Scottish newspaper The Herald, a Secret Service agent from Dallas flew his wife to Maryland, where she was given an official briefing and brought to Joint Base Andrews before Mr. Trump left. She was then found in the prestigious visitors’ lounge and told to leave.

In order to convey agents and staff and to set up the presidential limousines and helicopters at the destination, the president is always accompanied by some support planes when flying on Air Force One. The day of the incident was not disclosed by the Secret Service.

It’s the most recent setback for the troubled agency, which has been under intense criticism ever since it failed to recognize the warning signals of an attempted assassination of Mr. Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign event last year. One rallygoer was killed, and Mr. Trump was injured in the ear.

During President Joseph R. Biden’s tour to Asia in 2022, two agents were sent home after an incident in which one of them was accused of attacking a South Korean while intoxicated during a struggle over a taxi.