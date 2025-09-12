On Donald Trump’s Aberdeen golf course in Scotland, a memorial plaque honoring Jeffrey Epstein has been erected by a campaign group. Yesterday, the political group ‘Everyone Hates Elon’ shared a video of the installation of a tribute to Epstein on a bench at Trump’s Aberdeen golf property.

The plaque reads ‘In loving memory of Jeffrey Epstein – a terrific guy. See you very, very soon. From Donald.’ Just before the President is scheduled to arrive in the UK for his second state visit, many of his detractors are expected to demonstrate. Trump had violated royal protocol before even entering the United Kingdom.

Trump has been fending off allegations regarding his association with convicted p——– Jeffrey Epstein for the past few months. “Donald Trump called Epstein a ‘terrific guy,'” the group wrote after uploading the footage to the internet. He was a pa——– and s– t———. We are aware that he would like his Aberdeen golf course to honor him appropriately.

A tribute to Donald Trump's best friend Jeffrey Epstein seen on a bench at his golf course in Scotland: "In loving memory of Jeffrey Epstein – a terrific guy. See you very, very soon. From Donald"

The same campaign group rented a car that featured the widely shared picture of Vice President JD Vance looking obese and bald when he was on vacation in the UK’s Cotswolds. While Trump has faced public censure at home in recent weeks, Vance was met with huge demonstrations in the UK.

Trump has never been named as the subject of an inquiry into the Epstein case or accused of any misconduct in connection with it. Recently, House Democrats released a letter to convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein, but the President refused to address it, claiming it was a “dead issue.”

“I don’t comment on something that’s a dead issue,” Trump told NBC News in a brief phone call Tuesday morning. “I gave all comments to the staff. It’s a dead issue.” An explicit note that the POTUS allegedly sent Epstein on his fiftieth birthday was shared on X by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The GOP-led committee subpoenaed Epstein’s estate, and the letter was one among many documents made public Monday.

The letter’s authorship has been rejected by the president. On Monday, White House officials rejected it, claiming that the signature was different from the president’s actual one. However, the signature on the letter looks identical to previous examples of the president’s signature.

Epstein memorial appears at Trump golf course

Trump once more denied signing the letter in an interview with reporters outside a restaurant in Washington on Tuesday night, stating, “It’s not my signature, it’s not the way I speak.” “Anybody that’s covered me for a long time knows that’s not my language. It’s nonsense. And frankly, you’re wasting your time,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the alleged 2003 birthday letter. In July, the president filed a defamation lawsuit against the Journal’s publisher, parent corporation, and two reporters. According to the newspaper, the reporting is accurate.

Trump’s initial name is written in the pu— region of the letter, which shows the silhouette of a n— lady. A dialogue between Trump and Epstein is described in the memo, in which Trump states, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.”