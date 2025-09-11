Charlie Kirk has long been significant in Donald Trump’s campaign and subsequent presidencies — the 45th and 47th in the United States of America. And yet, the 31-year-old right-wing activist and commentator suffered what is being dubbed a “political assassination.”

This Wednesday, the father of two had set up a tent at Utah Valley University. He was in front of a crowd of about 3,000 people in the quad under a white tent. He was talking about gun violence and trans people when a single gunshot fatally wounded him.

After hospital authorities confirmed Charlie Kirk’s death, it warranted a video from President Donald Trump. He released one after he spoke of the activist, his wife, and kids on Truth Social, his usual social media spot. But what caught pretty much everyone’s eye is that Trump’s lips, hand movements, and his overall speech seemed more like a deepfake.

And why would it even be generated, if not to cover something up?

Returning to Charlie Kirk’s death, we must know the timeline of events. “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” an audience member called out during the event. Kirk’s response was blunt: “Too many.” The questioner countered that there had been five such cases in ten years, then asked Kirk how many total mass shootings had occurred in that period.

Kirk paused before replying, “Counting or not counting gang violence?”

This was precisely when (12:20 local time) a single gunshot echoed through the venue. Blood gushed out of Kirk’s neck, and he looked like he had passed away in that moment. Quite obviously, there have been investigations launched and gunmen sought. One video even showed a particular shadowy figure running away from a rooftop on the campus.

After this event, Donald Trump’s video had people commenting: “It looks very much like an AI avatar (…) delivering an official message.” When it came to his body and hands in the video, as we mentioned above, many pointed out that “they barely move for the entire video,” and honestly? We agree. The major red flag is how his lips move (or don’t) during the video. Sudden jerky movements and a monotonous tone were icing on the cake.

Deepfakes have been a cause of concern for people for ages, and with the rapid advancement of AI beyond LLMS, we often need to keep an eye out for normal-looking videos that are indeed AI. A deepfake isn’t always created with malicious purposes, but even as a distraction from recently developed bruises and golf vacations, it can be a cause for concern.

And we are sure Donald Trump will agree.

This is literally a deep fake. What a wild timeline we are going into. Surely there should be a disclaimer for deep fakes ?

From grok:

Yes, after a thorough analysis of the video frames, transcript, and surrounding discussions, this appears to be an AI-generated deepfake.

In a world so lost in deepfakes, prominent leaders can ensure that such condolences are either in writing or audio if making a visual appearance makes them uncomfirable for whatever reason. As Charlie Kirk’s white T-shirt with “freedom” written on it was soaked in blood, AI freedoms and gun laws — both need intense regulation in today’s highly polarized world.

