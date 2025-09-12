Lip Reader Reveals Donald Trump’s Four-Word Remark at Yankees Game Amid Cheering Crowd

On Thursday, President Donald Trump made an appearance at a New York Yankees game, and the crowd welcomed him with applause. His appearance coincided with the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terror attack. Before the game between the Yankees and Detroit Tigers, the Jumbotron screen focused on the 79-year-old President, who was seen saying something to the person on his left.

A professional lip reader has now decoded what Trump possibly said to the other person. Nicola Hickling told Irish Star that when Trump leaned toward the man on his left, he said with excitement, “God, I love them” or “Gotta love them.”

The other person reportedly replied, “Hoping the Yankees get their game on!” And their ‘hope’ turned into reality as the Yankees went on to beat the Tigers nine to three.

Donald Trump gets a warm welcome at Yankee Stadium on the anniversary of the tragic attacks on September 11th, 2001. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IkE2bPMvbD — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 11, 2025

Before flying to New York to watch the game, Donald Trump visited a memorial event at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. However, his appearance once again sparked health rumors as netizens pointed out his face had dropped on one side. A social media user whose comment is now going viral wrote, “Just watching Trump at the Pentagon. His mouth is slanted looks very like he had a stroke.”

🚨 #BREAKINGNEWS During the 9/11 ceremony Trump was falling asleep. Also while relaxing his face started to droop on one side. This is a significant sign from someone who has recently had a stroke. The man is not medically well. 🚨pic.twitter.com/iX1fYysYTt — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) September 11, 2025

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump canceled a scheduled dinner at the newly renovated Rose Garden as his ally and Republican activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Trump then posted a four-minute-long video message on Truth Social, grieving the loss while promising to catch the perpetrators. The message was also shared by the White House across major social media channels. However, the video went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Netizens pointed out that the condolence video appeared AI-generated as they spotted major red flags. However, a White House spokesperson rubbished the rumors and claimed that AI wasn’t used.

Charlie Kirk spent his entire life praising this guy just for him to use AI in his remembrance video https://t.co/GHw1SdXLxN pic.twitter.com/4qZ3yaKVDx — trace (@tracedontmiss) September 11, 2025

Trump has been the target of severe backlash since the beginning of his second term. He is criticised for his harsh immigration policies, transgender ban in sports, and tariff announcements. Recently, when he stepped out for dinner along with other officials in Washington DC, the crowd booed at him, and protestors declared Trump ‘Hitler of our time’.

During the incident captured on camera, Trump was clearly agitated.

Despite multiple protests against him, the President believes that he is taking steps in the right direction to ‘Make America Great Again’. Moreover, it’s not ‘all work and no play’ for him. Trump often keeps his weekends free and enjoys golfing in Florida. He has also been attending major sports events this year. Apart from the latest Yankees game, Trump topped headlines when he attended the Super Bowl this year. In June, he attended UFC 316 in Newark.

He also made a notable appearance at Daytona International Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Daytona 500, followed by attendance at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia.