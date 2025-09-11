Elon Musk Lashes Out at the ‘Party of Murder’ After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination – “They’re Celebrating Cold-Blooded Murder”

Following Charlie Kirk’s murder, Elon Musk has used his X platform to attack left-leaning social media users, saying “they are celebrating cold-blooded murder.” Donald Trump’s former “First Buddy” went on a posting rampage after the president accused the “radical left” of being responsible for Kirk’s murder in a scathing video that was uploaded to Truth Social.

Law enforcement does not currently have the suspect in custody after Kirk, 31, was shot and killed by an unidentified shooter during a debate at Utah Valley University. As news of the shooting spread on social media, Musk initially posted, “The shot looked real bad, but I sure hope Charlie makes it somehow.”

Musk also commented on a post that read, “The Left lectured us for the last decade about the dangers of violence from the Right. From the assassination attempts on President Trump to Brian Thompson, the United Healthcare CEO, being murdered. Now to Charlie Kirk. The danger was actually on the Left.” The billionaire even added, “The Left is the party of murder.”

Musk went on a posting binge on X following the confirmation of Kirk’s death. In addition to uploading Trump’s video accusing the left of being responsible for Kirk’s death, Musk also reacted to a tweet claiming that posts on his competitor social network BlueSky were “celebrating the assassination.”

Musk replied, “They are celebrating cold-blooded murder.” Commenting on the same post, he added, “Shows what we’re dealing with. Evil people.” Several X users responded with images demonstrating that BlueSky had a lot of posts with more depressing viewpoints.

After reading that a “liberal female coworker was cheering about Charlie Kirk being shot,” one X user stated that they had left their office. Musk commented, “Ostracize anyone who is this evil and tell them so to their face.”

Under a post that read, “Whether you agreed with him or not, Charlie Kirk is dead purely because some people didn’t like what he had to say. That should outrage every single one of us.” Musk added, “Yes.”

“Go anywhere, Reddit, Twitter, etc, and you’ll find thousands of unhinged direct calls to violence over politics. Until it’s addressed for what it is, things like this will continue to happen.” Musk simply replied, “Yes.”

His own platform has come under fire for permitting deranged content and bringing back divisive personalities that were banned from its former iteration, Twitter, such as Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson, and Kanye West.

Free speech advocate Musk labeled West’s account unsafe for employment after he posted numerous antisemitic tirades, and the musician later deleted it. In a statement sent from its Global Government Affairs account following Kirk’s death, X praised Kirk as a supporter of free expression.

“No one should ever be killed for exercising the fundamental rights that form the bedrock of our democracy,” it read. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those impacted by this horrific act.”