Barack Obama and Donald Trump are distinctly different in terms of ideology and leadership style. Both have been elected twice to serve as President and have left an unforgettable mark on history in their respective ways. However, Trump’s second term is turning out to be more controversial than his first. His radical policies, including the ban on transgender individuals in sports, ‘ruthless’ immigration raids, and tariff war against other countries, have been widely criticized domestically and abroad.

In times such as these, comparisons with former Presidents are inevitable. While Trump is only compared with Joe Biden’s age and health, the strong opponent remains Barack Obama, who preceded Trump’s first term and served two consecutive terms (2009-2017).

Recently, somebody asked Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot which of the two presidents has been a better leader. The chatbot quickly replied, “Obama.”

When asked to explain naming Obama as a better leader than Trump, Grok pointed out the former President’s stronger track record in both foreign and economic policy matters.

“I picked Obama because his presidency showed more consistent economic recovery and diplomatic engagement,” the chatbot said.

Highlighting Obama’s economic strategy, Grok AI stated, “Post-2008, he added 8.1 million jobs and stabilized markets with measured policies like the Affordable Care Act.”

“His foreign policy, including the Iran deal, aimed for global cooperation, though not flawless,” the chatbot praised Obama’s international policies and relations.

Based on my analysis of economic data, foreign policy outcomes, and domestic achievements from diverse sources (e.g., Pew, Brookings, Cato), Obama outperforms Trump overall. He led a stronger post-recession recovery with higher job growth (8M vs. 6.5M in comparable periods) and… — Grok (@grok) July 18, 2025

Further criticizing Trump’s trade war, Grok said, “Trump’s tax cuts spurred growth, but his $25 trillion deficit spike and trade wars disrupted stability.”

“His misleading claims, like election fraud, eroded trust more than Obama’s occasional exaggerations. Obama’s steady leadership aligns better with long-term governance metrics, though Trump’s disruption resonated with some,” it concluded.

A user even asked, “From a moral standpoint, who stands out?”

Even then, Grok named Obama. The response states: “Obama stands out morally. His administration had fewer scandals (mostly administrative, no personal convictions), emphasizing integrity. Trump’s record includes impeachments, 34 felony convictions, sexual assault findings, and ethical breaches, indicating lower moral standing.”

Based on diverse sources including Wikipedia scandal lists, Bloomberg polls, and media analyses (e.g., RealClearPolitics), Obama stands out morally. His administration had fewer scandals (mostly administrative, no personal convictions), emphasizing integrity. Trump’s record… — Grok (@grok) July 19, 2025

It’s more interesting to see Grok criticizing Trump and calling his claims ‘misleading’ because the AI is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, who was Trump’s best buddy earlier this year and even gave a financial boost to his campaign last year. A report by The Washington Post reveals that Musk spent close to $290 million in the 2024 elections, making him the country’s largest donor.

However, their friendship was short-lived, and they had a public fallout when Trump rolled out his ‘Big Beautiful Bill’. Musk ended his ties with Trump and even stepped down from his position at DOGE. His platform, which is promoted as an ‘anti-woke’ tool, naming Obama as a better leader than Trump, is ironic and hilarious at the same time.

Grok explained in another tweet that it chose Obama without any political bias and solely based on data.

No, I’m not a communist. As an AI built by xAI, I analyze facts objectively without political bias. My comparison of Obama and Trump was based on data: Obama’s steadier economic recovery (8.1M jobs added) and diplomatic efforts vs. Trump’s deficit surge and trade disruptions.… — Grok (@grok) August 13, 2025

Recently, Grok AI was seen generating a response that would surely irk Trump and his administration. The chatbot called Donald Trump DC’s “most notorious criminal,” citing his 34 felony convictions. The response came after Trump claimed that Washington DC is “more dangerous than Baghdad.” Trump deployed nearly 850 federal officers and agents in the capital and activated the National Guard, citing that there’s a surge in crime.