Donald Trump Fantasizes About What He’ll Do to Joe Biden After a Win

Former President Donald Trump is once again making waves on social media, this time by discussing his hypothetical actions if he were to run for and regain the presidency in 2024. In his recent posts on social media, the former president took aim at the incumbent Biden government for employing several indictments against him and his previous government. The incumbent government's approach targeted at Trump was abhorred by him, as he predicted that it was going to be detrimental to the country's political scenario.

Trump's statement on Truth. read, "The Crooked Joe Biden Campaign has thrown so many Indictments and lawsuits against me that Republicans are already thinking about what we are going to do to Biden and the Communists when it’s our turn. They have started a whole new Banana Republic way of thinking about political campaigns. So cheap and dirty, but that’s where America is right now. Be careful what you wish for!"

According to Raw Story, this was not the first time Trump used strong language against his opponents. He famously led his supporters in chants of "lock her up" in reference to his then-opponent, Hillary Clinton, back in 2016 during the presidential elections in the country. However, after assuming office, there were no actions taken by him against her. During an interview with Glenn Beck on MSNBC, he cleared his view, saying, "I think you have to because they did it to us," when he was specifically asked about putting those behind bars who were running against him. The statement led to another controversy, as Trump's political ambitions in 2024 are now under the radar.

A potential Trump comeback in 2024 stormed the political conversation with several speculations. Many Republicans continue to support him, and his strong opposition to Biden's government is an added bonus for Republican supporters. Trump's recent statements have given the winds of speculation a direction while he speaks his mind fearlessly.

The polarized nature of American politics gives political analysts a view of the aggressive tactics and rhetoric of the people. Trump's attitude highlights the unique diversity of American politics. "Banana Republic way of thinking" has highlighted the bitter fights amongst political schools in the United States of America.

As Trump keeps the possibility of a 2024 presidential run alive, the nation watches with anticipation and uncertainty. Carrying significant weight in shaping the future of American politics, the 2024 presidential election is set to be the next milestone for the country's development. With Trump's indictment and other cases for fraudulent conduct during his incumbency as President, it is surprising to note the huge support for him by the general public. With several unique incidents like bombarding the Capitol and the case of treason against him, it will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

