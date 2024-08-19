Donald Trump Fan Cites ‘Garden of Eden’ to Argue that God Won’t Allow a Woman President

Just as former President Donald Trump has been criticized time and again for his controversial remarks, his loyal supporters have occasionally also dished out such statements. Recently, Sebriam Vannoy, a Black Trump supporter, spoke about the 2024 elections during a CNN interview. Vannoy argued that a female president wouldn't win in the upcoming elections and gave a biblical reference from the Garden of Eden to support his opinion, as per Mediaite.

The conversation took place on Thursday night’s Anderson Cooper 360. CNN correspondent, Elle Reeve, had asked the public about the possibility of a woman president and received mixed responses. "What do you think about Kamala Harris?" Vannoy answered, "Kamala Harris, may I say this, and hopefully that you ladies won’t get offended, but because of what happened in the Garden of Eden, there will never be an elected woman, whether she’s Black or White, that will occupy the White House, that God would ever stand behind."

A Trump supporter tells CNN that God would never allow a woman president “because of what happened in the Garden of Eden”

Another person, Merrie Turner responded, "I’m not sure America’s quite ready for female leadership. It would be wonderful to have a female president if and when one arises that has conservative values that are going to lead the nation in prosperity." Reeve then questioned if Joe Biden's exit from the 2024 presidential race changed their thoughts about the upcoming election. Responding to this, one individual, Joe Shannon, opined, "Oh, it surely did. I think she’s going to be worse than Joe. I just don’t think she has the experience. I think she was only chosen because she was a woman."

Not just them, several officials have also criticized Harris earlier. Press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said, "President Trump is building the largest, most diverse political movement in history because his winning message of putting America first again resonates with Americans of all backgrounds." She added, "Kamala Harris is weak, failed, and dangerously liberal and a vote for her is a vote for higher taxes, inflation, open borders, and war."

On the other hand, former Rep., Joe Walsh, argued that while it's hard not to support your party, he believes it's sometimes necessary. "You have to publicly out yourself— 'I'm a Republican, I'm a conservative, and I'm supporting Kamala Harris.' It takes courage but remember, Donald Trump is unfit to be president," he said, as reported by NPR. Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, once a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, echoed, "When you see the data and you see the awful things I've seen— you see the command-and-control infrastructure of Jan. 6th— there's no way as a Republican that I could vote for anybody who's anti-Constitution."

Harris stepping into the election race and being the Democratic nominee has completely transformed the 2024 presidential race. It gave new hope to the Democrats as polls have surged and she continues to draw huge crowds.