Donald Trump Faces Opposition as Over 60% Reject Presidential Immunity in Recent Polls

In the middle of ongoing legal battles surrounding former President Donald Trump’s conduct after the 2020 election, a CBS News poll underscores the public opinion regarding his claim to presidential immunity. As a federal court prepares to contemplate this matter, it seems that a significant majority of Americans do not believe Trump should be immune from criminal prosecution for actions taken by him during his tenure. The poll, conducted by CBS News/YouGov provided participants with the question, "Should Donald Trump have immunity from criminal prosecution for actions he took while he was president?" The results showed that over 60% of people were not pleased with the notion of presidential immunity, with solid majorities among Democrats and independents.

81% of Dems want states to take Trump’s name off the ballot, per new cbs poll https://t.co/3TcpizTtYo pic.twitter.com/t3dLZUqC4p — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 7, 2024

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Custom 1997 Lamborghini Diablo To Be Auctioned Off in a Few Weeks

However, when the narrative shifted to the investigation and charges related to the incidents of January 6, 2021, a supported divide erupted. Most Republicans expressed support for Trump’s immunity from criminal prosecution in this narrative, including both MAGA identifiers and non-MAGA Republicans. On the other side, the majority of Democrats and independents maintained that the indictments and investigations of the former president are sustaining the rule of law. The findings are specifically relevant as Trump faces four felony counts in the federal election subversion case. As per The Hill, prosecutors accuse his indulgence in a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and his central theme in a campaign to stop the certification of votes for Biden on the fateful day of January 6, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Intriguingly, the former president and his legal team have constantly argued that his actions leading up to and at the time of the insurrection are protected by presidential immunity. This narrative has now become a focal point in the legal proceedings, with a federal appeals court set to hear the case. In response to the lower court’s denial of Trump’s immunity argument, federal Judge Tanya Chutkan underscored that the presidency does not mean a lifetime "get-out-of-jail-free" pass. This ruling has propelled the case to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter. Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he will attend a hearing regarding his immunity argument. “Of course, I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over, I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running our Country.” Trump wrote.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

Also Read: The Infamous 'Access Hollywood' Tapes Will Be Presented at Trump’s Defamation Trial

As the legal proceedings unfold, the survey reflects the public's divided opinion on the issue. The majority's rejection of Trump's claim to presidential immunity suggests a nuanced perspective on the balance between holding a former president accountable for his actions and respecting the legal complexities surrounding executive privilege. The CBS News/YouGov poll, conducted among 2,157 U.S. residents from January 3 to 5, provides a snapshot of public sentiment on a matter with significant implications for the ongoing legal battles involving the former president.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Mocked President Joe Biden Over His Stutter in Recent Iowa Appearance

The Top 10 Worst Statements Made by Donald Trump in 2023