The January 6 Capitol riots marked its third anniversary, and a new investigation unearthed that former president Donald Trump silently watched the rampage unfold. In fact, the Republican candidate preferred his former aide to write a tweet urging protestors to remain peaceful, reported ABC News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Special Counsel Jack Smith's team revealed details that were kept hidden about the 77-year-old's inaction to prevent the violent attack on the Capitol building. Instead, he sat comfortably inside the White House doing nothing. For context, after losing the 2021 elections to Joe Biden, Trump's supporters attacked to revoke the results.

The exclusive details came after Smith and his team investigated Trump's former deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino. He once joined the former president as a teenager three decades ago. Scavino is still working for him as a paid senior adviser to the upcoming re-election campaign.

Although he refused to speak with the House Select Committee, he divulged details to Smith's team in a probe obtained by the outlet. The Special Counsel also interviewed other White House staff, advisers, and top attorneys who previously remained tight-lipped over Trump's inaction on January 6, 2021.

Sources revealed that Scavino told Smith when the riots unfolded and escalated, Trump "was just not interested" in stopping it. In addition, when the former president was informed his then-Vice President Mike Pence rushed to a secure location, he responded with "So, what?" revealed his former aide Nick Luna.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

According to the sources, Luna recalled calling Trump on the night of January 6, "This is all your legacy here, and there's smoke coming out of the Capitol." Eventually, the deputy chief hoped he'd do something to facilitate a peaceful exit. Along with Scavino and Luna, then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and Cipollone's former deputy, Pat Philbins, were those who directly engaged with him on January 6, 2021.

Smith has filed an indictment against Trump, accusing him of illegal interference in the 2020 elections to remain in power. He further alleged the former president of "spreading lies" and blocking Congress to certify the results. However, he has been pleaded not guilty by the court.

Trump, on the other hand, insisted the case was nothing but a witchhunt against him to ruin his chances of re-election in 2024. He also accused Biden's government of interfering with the case. But, Smith team clarified, "That is false," per CNN. "The government has not violated — and never intentionally would violate — an order of the court."

The sources claimed Trump was "very angry" that day. However, his reaction had nothing to do with the riots but the election loss. Scanivo described it as "very unsettling." His aides and advisers persuaded him to release at least a statement. Eventually, he took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote a message.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

He asked Scavino to write a tweet, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

However, a Trump supporter called Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot while trying to barge in a barricade entrance, and the riots continued to escalate.

