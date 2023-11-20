In a revealing audio clip from a March 2021 interview for Jonathan Karl's book, Tired of Winning, former President Donald Trump expressed his belief that had he been allowed to go to the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, he would have been "very well received" by those involved in disrupting the democratic process. The interview, aired by CNN, captured Trump's desire to personally intervene in the unfolding chaos. Despite his inclination to do so, the Secret Service advised against such a move, a fact he acknowledged in the interview.

Trump's admission comes amidst recent reports that federal prosecutors possess a 2021 audio recording wherein the former president acknowledges keeping a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran after leaving the White House. While CNN did not listen to the recording directly, multiple unidentified sources described its contents. The recording reportedly underscores Trump's understanding that he retained classified material beyond his tenure in the White House.

During the March 2021 interview with Karl, Trump recounted his thoughts on the January 6 events, noting that he considered heading to the Capitol but was thwarted by the Secret Service. He falsely claimed to have spoken to his largest crowd at the "Save America Rally" before discussing the rejected intervention plan, reports Y! News. The former president's desire to go back to the Capitol during the crisis was impeded by the Secret Service's reservations.

Reports suggest an alleged physical altercation between Trump and Secret Service agents, where he attempted to seize control of his presidential limousine after the rally, further highlighting the tense situation. A testimony from ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to the Jan. 6 committee detailed Trump's insistence on being taken to the Capitol, asserting, "I'm the f-ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now."

Despite the unfolding chaos on January 6, Trump, who stayed at the White House for over three hours after his supporters breached the Capitol, did not immediately address the situation. Instead, he caught up on TV coverage of the insurrection following his speech. Trump's inaction during those crucial 187 minutes has been a point of scrutiny. In the same interview, Trump defended the motivations of those who went to Washington on January 6, asserting that they believed the election was rigged. He emphasized that, in his opinion, they participated in the events of the day due to concerns about election integrity.

The audio clip, reportedly recorded just months after the January 6 attack, stems from Karl's book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, released earlier this week. The book sheds light on internal criticisms of Trump, with an ex-senior official branding him a "traitor" and a "clear and present danger." Additionally, it reveals Trump's endorsement of a baseless conspiracy theory claiming he would be "reinstated" as president, a theory dismissed by his former lawyer Jenna Ellis in 2021.

