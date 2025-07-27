Donald Trump Denies Visiting Epstein’s Island—Points Finger at Clinton as MAGA Turns on Him

On Friday, in his usual way of shifting the spotlight, US President Donald Trump firmly stated that he “never went to the island.” He was talking about Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private getaway in the Caribbean. Instead, he urged reporters to pay attention to Bill Clinton, claiming that he had visited there 28 times. This remark was made during an unscheduled chat with the press right before Trump was about to take off for a golf trip in Scotland.

“You’re making a very big thing over something that’s not a big thing,” Donald Trump said to the reporters, per HuffPost. But with all of Jeffrey Epstein’s documents floating around the Department of Justice and his name supposedly popping up quite a bit, this whole mess just won’t go away, not even for some of the people who support him.

The Wall Street Journal reported that back in May, Attorney General Pam Bondi informed President Donald Trump that his name popped up several times in documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

But on Friday, Trump said he was never briefed on this subject.

Trump keeps saying it isn’t true, but we’re all seeing the flood of old pictures, videos, and stories popping up about him being tight with now openly known as a slimeball: Jeffrey Epstein. And then there’s this birthday card from 2003 that everyone’s talking about, with a naked drawing and a message that reads: “May every day be another wonderful secret.”

Supposedly, he wrote it.

But of course, he says it’s fake, and he’s ready to take The Journal and Rupert Murdoch to court over it.

Throwing gasoline on an already blazing political bonfire, right-wing influencers and QAnon fans, who used to be die-hard Donald Trump supporters, are now pointing fingers at him for keeping the Epstein mess hush-hush.

This distrust got even stronger when Attorney General Pam Bondi suddenly said she wouldn’t be sharing any Epstein-related info and let go of the top prosecutor, Maurene Comey, who was handling the case.

Now, Donald Trump’s supporters are upset with him, and rightfully so.

Before this, due to a narrative that can easily be chalked up to right-wing populism, Trump’s supporters saw him as the one who would take down the elites, like Bill Clinton, as he asserted during his 2024 run for his second time in office.

But now, they’re starting to think that maybe he’s not so different from the people they didn’t like. The MAGA fans, who were against Bill Clinton, are now questioning if their hero is also part of the problem they wanted to fix.

The real question isn’t whether or not Donald Trump’s claim that he never set foot on Epstein’s island is true. What his critics and even some of his old pals are more interested in these days is why he’s being so cagey about letting the truth be known.