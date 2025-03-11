EXCLUSIVE! Monica Lewinsky Says Affair with Bill Clinton Made Her Feel Self-Destructive—Here’s Why

The world was enthralled with Monica Lewinsky’s version of events. The former White House intern described how her romance with former President Bill Clinton began and how it left her feeling “suicidal,” according to RadarOnline.com, decades after the well-known affair that shook the White House and the nation was made public.

Lewinsky began her political career as a White House intern thirty years ago.

But when the then-24-year-old’s affair with the then-president was made public, that ideal job turned into a nightmare. In an earlier interview, Lewinsky said that she “felt so much guilt” and “felt terrified” when FBI agents said she had to “cooperate” during the January 1998 inquiry that nearly overthrew a sitting president.

She added: “I just remember looking out the window and thinking the only way to fix this is to kill myself.” The former White House intern revealed the shocking affair started in 1995 after she told Clinton she had “a crush on him.”

She also explained: “He laughed and smiled, then asked me if I wanted to go into the back office, and I did. “The affair lasted for 18 months and was kept under wraps with the help of his secretary.

Lewinsky eventually confided in Linda Tripp, a former Pentagon and White House employee who subsequently revealed the scandal that revolutionized politics. Clinton’s wife, Hillary, was at his side while he repeatedly denied having sex with Lewinsky.

After being exonerated on both charges of impeachment, the former president finally came clean about the affair and continued to hold office. On the podcast Call Her Daddy, Lewinsky recently gave a shocking interview in which she disclosed that she was threatened with jail time if she “didn’t cooperate and wear a wire” during the investigation.

During the interview with host Alex Cooper, Lewinsky recalled, “I found out about the investigation several days before the rest of the world did. A sting operation happened at a shopping mall, and when I was in, there was a Ritz Carlton attached to the shopping mall.

“I was in the hotel room, realizing what felt like my life was over… certainly my life was going to change. I was threatened with jail. And, essentially was told if I didn’t cooperate and wear a wire that I would go to jail for 27 years.”

She continued by saying, “I felt like, January 21, opening the door. I was living in the Watergate Complex with my mom, and I remember opening the door. This was when people would get a newspaper delivered, and in D.C., there were always several.

“I remember seeing my name above the fold and the investigation and looking down the hall and seeing the exact same newspaper outside everyone’s door. It was shocking. It was terrifying. I didn’t know how to process anything. And it was a moment where life as I knew it was over.“