Monica Lewinsky Confessed to Touching Bill Clinton Inapproriately in Public: "I Squeezed His..."

Bill Clinton remains to be the second American president to be impeached on January 21, 1998, following a sexual relationship with White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. Decades later in 2020, an American civil servant named Linda Tripp's posthumously released book titled A Basket of Deplorables: What I Saw Inside the Clinton White House revealed dirty never-heard-before secrets about the most publicized scandal. Tripp had been a catalyst in breaking the news to the media back then, she wrote in her book that Lewinsky was once delighted to have "squeezed" Clinton's genitals in public.

“You absolutely won’t believe this, but I squeezed his balls right in the middle of throngs of people!” she told me in November, adding her trademark loud laugh, a guffaw that could be heard several offices away," Tripp wrote. "It was as staggering to hear about as the thong incident she had pulled off the year before — she had deliberately bent over so the president could see her, then hiked up her dress to reveal her thong underwear to him," the late civil servant added while recalling another explicit behavior the young intern had displayed.

On November 15, 1995, two days into a federal government shutdown, President Bill Clinton began a sexual relationship with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky pic.twitter.com/LGjSfycJLX — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) November 16, 2024

Describing her first impressions about Lewinsky Tripp wrote: "I first met Monica Lewinsky in April 1996, when she was transferred from the White House to the Pentagon’s Public Affairs Office. I had been transferred to the same office in May 1993, long before Monica had started at the White House. Monica’s arrival at the Pentagon meant that political appointees had better tread carefully. She had clout and was not shy about letting us know it. She belonged to someone with influence. There was simply no other explanation for how or why this 23-year-old woman landed at this particular desk in the Pentagon." Tripp passed away after succumbing to pancreatic cancer in April 2020.

On January 26, 1998, President Bill Clinton publicly denied having 'sexual relations' with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky pic.twitter.com/cS9ms0P74B — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) January 27, 2024

As per The Guardian, Lewinsky testified that she had ten sexual encounters with the impeached president, two of which occurred after she left the White House and eight of which occurred while she was employed there. Most of the time, their sexual interactions took place in the windowless hallway outside the private study off the Oval Office. Additionally, she confessed that they consented to oral sex without any other physical relationship. “I never expected to fall in love with the President. I was surprised that I did. A lot of hugging, and holding hands sometimes. He always used to push the hair out of my face,” she said.

Do you feel Bill Clinton owes you an apology after all these years? -@SavannahGuthrie to Monica Lewinsky pic.twitter.com/fZ3Fq7Zkur — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2021

In 2018 in an interview with NBC's Today Clinton remarked that he did not owe Lewinsky an apology. "Do you feel like you owe her an apology —" the host asked. To which Clinton replied, "No, I do — I do not. I've never talked to her. But I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public."

🚨 BILL CLINTON: MY AFFAIR WITH MONICA LEWINSKY WAS NOT A REASON TO RESIGN



"I live with it all the time.



"I wish her nothing but the best."



Bill Clinton reveals in new memoir that he never apologized directly to Monica Lewinsky, despite years of public remorse over the… pic.twitter.com/rjBg1R5eu9 — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 14, 2024

According to The Guardian, the impeached president wrote in a new book titled Citizen that the said interview wasn't the 'finest hour' of his life. He also admitted that he was “caught off guard”. Clinton admitted he was ready to be questioned about why he hadn't personally apologized to Lewinsky, but he didn't want to be accused of not apologizing at all.