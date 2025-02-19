“I Fell in Love with My Married Boss”—Monica Lewinsky Opens Up About Bill Clinton Scandal in New Podcast

Monica Lewinsky has been pretty vocal about her affair with former President Bill Clinton. The affair between the two came to light in 1998 when Clinton was married to Hillary. Bill and Monica first met each other when the latter interned in the White House in the 1990s.

Lewinsky previously revealed that their “inappropriate relationship” lasted for two years. “I fell in love with my boss who was married and also the most powerful man in the world,” she confessed in an episode of her podcast.

Monica has made several bombshell revelations about her infidelity with Clinton on her podcast. Here’s a list of the biggest revelations the American activist has made.

Monica Lewinsky Believed She Had a Future with Bill Clinton

Bill and Monica’s affair started while he was married to Hillary Clinton. On her podcast, she revealed that it took her a lot of time and with the help of therapy her perspective on the situation changed.

“What I thought was happening in those two years in D.C. and what I thought this relationship was, I’ve come to understand it in different ways,” she said in an episode of Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky.

She noted how there were “real emotions” involved in her dynamic with Bill which made her believe that there was a “future” there. Lewinsky also confessed how she thought she “mattered a lot more” than she actually did.

Monica Lewinsky’s Family Paid a Hefty Legal Fee

Lewinsky revealed how her family had to pay more than $1 million in legal fees after the affair. She finally had to participate in an ​​authorized biography to pay off the legal fees.

She recalls how in the moment she realized how the world works she felt like a “ sense of justice” was being stripped. She also shared how she felt like she “lost” so much in the investigation that it led to her feeling a “strong sense of unfairness.”

In an episode, Monica admitted that she had made mistakes but the consequences she had to face didn’t apply to anybody else involved. She noted how it “felt like there was one set of rules for most people, and somehow, I had to abide by a different set of rules.”

Monica Lewinsky Struggled to Find a Job Following the Scandal

The American activist shared how she decided that grad school would be a new start for her. She hoped that upskilling would help her secure a job after school.

“I was trying to find places that did the work that I was interested to do and then try to see if I knew people who knew people there so I wasn’t going in cold,” she shared. Lewinsky revealed how she applied to at least 50 jobs and got rejected right away.

“It became clear I was not going to get a job,” Monica concluded after getting out of graduate school. She recalled how she was doing everything to “move forward.” Monica added how she and her family were at a “loss” of what to do.

Monica on Accepting Her New Life

Monica shared how she had to quickly come to terms with all the media and public attention she was receiving. She revealed how after the scandal, the press often camped outside her residence.

Lewinsky recalled how her movements were “incredibly restricted” during that time. “You just start to learn all these new things about being a public person,” she shared.

Some of the Most Intriguing Moments from History ~ A Thread🧵 1. Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky scandal. pic.twitter.com/hOYeueZrJx — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) January 23, 2025

She revealed how regardless of her location, paparazzi always found a way to pin her location down and follow her. Monica revealed how the same continued for years.

The Aftermath Took a Toll on Monica’s Health

Monica admitted how following the scandal, suicidal thoughts plagued her. The activist describes the time of her life as the “hardest” time of her life. “I came closest to not wanting to be here anymore were in the aftermath because I didn’t realize how much I had lost,” she recalled.

She also revealed how her anger followed after she realized how much she had lost after the scandal. Monica shared how after struggling to find a job she felt like she “couldn’t see a future.”

Lewinsky recalled how at a point she went to bed crying and wishing, “I just didn’t want to wake up.”