When Monica Lewinsky Called Ex-President Bill Clinton Her ‘Sexual Soul Mate’

Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton's extra-marital affair was one of the sensational news that rocked American politics and tabloids altogether. Back when Clinton was the President, Lewinsky was his intern in the office. The revelation of the affair led to a catastrophic confession by both parties who apologized to Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton. However, what left everyone shocked was the fact that Lewinsky went on to call the former President her "sexual soul mate."

In a confessional, the young intern told interviewer Barbra Walters that she was sorry. However, she confessed that the relationship she had with the ex-POTUS was like "a man and a woman, and not a president and an intern." The explosive interview from 1999 was widely watched by people as she apologized by stating, "I wouldn't dream of asking Chelsea and Mrs. Clinton to forgive me. But I would ask them to know that I am very sorry for what happened and for what they've been through. I waited a long time to be able to express to the country how very sorry I am for my part in this past year's ordeal," as reported by CBC News.

As per CBS News, the young intern earlier also had written a note addressed to the President that read, "I feel disposable, used, and insignificant." The letter was never sent to Clinton. Describing more about her relationship with the married man and Democrat leader, she told jurors that it was, "More love, with a little bit of obsession, but definitely love." Clinton who was almost twice her age shared in a testimony that read, "She's basically a good girl," who would cling on to him despite breaking off the relationship. Lewinsky would reportedly circle her pocket calendar whenever she met or talked to Clinton. Investigators also disclosed that her computer was full of unsent mail drafts describing their secret affair.

Lewinsky also shared a flowchart of her relationship with shorthand notations about the significant events that made her day. The event was indicated by shorthand phrases like, "pizza night" and "nonverbal connection." When the affair was finally over the former White House intern started clinging on to him more often. In her draft notes towards the end of the relationship she wrote, "I believe the time has finally come for me to throw in the towel." Another note read, "I give up. You let me down, but I shouldn't have trusted you in the first place."

Amongst her other observations, she disclosed how the White House aides would try and keep her away from the President. Lewinsky claimed that they were definitely "aware of his weaknesses." Apart from it a juror also reprimanded the young intern for taking it all lightly and getting involved with a married man. However, Lewinsky maintained that she would "always protect him" no matter what. The affair echoes to date in American politics with just a few weeks in the lot for the upcoming presidential elections.