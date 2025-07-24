Oval Office Leak: Trump Says Epstein Fallout Will “F—” Him Over ‘Funny Business’

President Donald Trump has been privately venting for weeks about the renewed scrutiny surrounding his past ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Republican source who spoke directly with him.

In one Oval Office conversation described to Politico, Trump voiced blunt fears about how the controversy could hurt him politically. “They’re going to accuse me of some funny business,” Trump said, according to the source. “They’re going to f*** me anyways.”

Trump BUSTED Lying on Video: In a shocking reveal, Trump denied on July 15 that he was told his name appears in the Epstein files. The Wall Street Journal just revealed in that he was informed by the DOJ in May. The coverup keeps getting worse for Trump!pic.twitter.com/3Ml8XjFrxV — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) July 23, 2025

The remarks come at a time when Epstein’s shadow continues to hang over Washington, leading to infighting between Trump loyalists. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

His death fueled years of speculation and conspiracy theories, and investigators have continued to examine the powerful network of people who knew him. Over the last year, the release of court filings, civil settlements, and internal Justice Department documents has repeatedly dragged high‑profile names back into the spotlight, often without clear evidence of wrongdoing.

For Trump, those disclosures have created political headaches. Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Justice Department officials privately briefed Trump and his lawyers, telling them that his name appears multiple times in internal Epstein files.

The documents reportedly include flight logs, visitor lists, and interviews collected over the course of decades of investigations. They are not evidence of crimes on their own, but their existence has sparked a wave of speculation online and in the press about how closely Trump associated with Epstein.

The fallout has been amplified by newly surfaced photos and old video clips showing Trump interacting socially with Epstein at events in the 1990s, including at Mar‑a‑Lago and a charity function. In 2002, Trump described Epstein in a now widely circulated New York magazine profile as a “terrific guy” who liked women “on the younger side.” Although Trump later claimed he severed ties with Epstein, critics have pointed to those past comments as evidence that the relationship was closer than he now admits.

Republicans familiar with the president’s private conversations say he has been rattled by the coverage. According to the source cited by Politico, Trump expressed frustration that the controversy has lingered despite his insistence that he was not involved in any illegal conduct. His words have also backfired, leading to more suspicion. Initially denying the existence of the Epstein files, Trump later claimed it was made up by Democrats.

The broader fallout from the Epstein files has not been limited to Trump. High‑profile business executives, politicians, and celebrities have faced similar questions as names from old contact books and travel manifests surface in civil litigation.

Congress has debated whether to make certain sealed records public, with some lawmakers arguing that transparency is the only way to restore public trust. Others warn that releasing unverified material could smear innocent people and expose sensitive information about victims.

In recent weeks, House committees have scheduled hearings to review how the Justice Department handled Epstein’s case, including failures that allowed him to secure a controversial non‑prosecution agreement in 2008. Some members of Congress have pushed for subpoenas to compel testimony from former prosecutors and prison officials. There are also ongoing lawsuits from Epstein’s victims seeking compensation from his estate and from institutions accused of enabling him.

Trump remains combative publicly. He has repeatedly dismissed the reporting as politically motivated and baseless, while his legal team has explored defamation suits against outlets that, in their view, suggested criminal conduct. His allies have echoed those denials on television and social media, insisting that being listed in an old log or file does not imply guilt.