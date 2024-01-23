In a recent interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, former President Donald Trump defended his use of the nickname “Nimbra” for GOP primary challenger Nikki Haley, born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. The controversial moniker, shared on Trump’s Truth Social account has ignited allegations of racial insensitivity and posed questions about the former president’s approach to political discourse. Baier questioned Trump, “She says that you’re using a nickname based on her given name, Nimirata. You called her Nimbra in the post the other day. Why do you do that?”

Trump responded, “I do that with a lot of people like [former Arkansas governor Asa] Hutchinson. I mean, he was polling at zero for about one year and I called him — rather than Asa — I called him Ada Hutchinson. And it just felt good to me. And with her, it’s just something that came. It’s a little bit of a takeoff on her name. You know, her name, wherever she may come from.”

In nearly every poll, I beat Joe Biden decisively while Donald Trump barely squeaks by. That’s nothing to brag about. pic.twitter.com/GhDgBsU8yI — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 21, 2024

As per Mediaite, critics were quick to denounce the attack, drawing parallels between Trump’s use of “Nimbra” and his infamous birther rhetoric previously targeted at former President Barack Obama. Trump added, “I do a lot of names for people — like Pocahontas. She said, ‘My mother said I look like an Indian.’ So I started calling her Pocahontas. Some people say I’m very good at that. But I can’t get into too many because many of those people that I named like that are Republicans, and we don’t want to bring that up. But it’s a takeoff. I have fun with it. And sometimes, to tell you the truth, it’s a very effective tool.” Haley responded to Trump’s latest insults by calling him "insecure." and "threatened" by her.

As per The Hill, Trump explained that the choice of nicknames is often based on personal feelings and impressions. “Some people say I’m very good at that, but, uh, I can’t get into too many because many of those people that I named like that are Republicans, and we don’t want to bring that up, but, uh, no, it’s just, uh, it’s a takeoff. I have fun with it. And sometimes, to tell you the truth, it’s a very effective tool. You know, you’re talking like, oh, gee, we’re concerned with her. I’m not concerned with her at all. I think we’re going to win very big here. We won extremely big in Iowa,” Trump remarked.

Despite the controversy surrounding "Nimbra," he dismissed concerns about Haley's rising popularity, expressing confidence in his campaign's success. The episode underscores a recurring theme in Trump's communication style, where he often deploys nicknames as a tool for both political commentary and personal amusement. While some supporters view it as an effective and entertaining approach, critics argue that it perpetuates a divisive and disrespectful tone, particularly when it involves racial or ethnic references.

