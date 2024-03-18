Donald Trump Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel in a Fox News Interview for His Viral Oscars Moment

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump made another jab at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, whose viral response to the former President's criticism during the Oscars caught attention on social media, according to Mediaite. Trump discussed his ongoing feud with Kimmel during an interview on Fox News's MediaBuzz. Trump said, “Now look, look, Jimmy Kimmel is every is…every night, he hits me I guess, his ratings are terrible. He’s not a talented guy. I hear he hits me all the time, so I figured I’d hit him because I thought he was a lousy host.”

Earlier, Trump aimed at Kimmel in one of his Truth Social posts last Sunday: “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel.” Kimmel quickly fired back, responding to Trump's comments just minutes later while speaking from the Oscars stage, according to The Hill. He said, “Well, thank you President Trump … Isn’t it past your jail time?” Trump recently said that he had never anticipated Kimmel would react to his social media posts in real time.

The former President highlighted that Kimmel had also been advised by some backstage not to read the post out loud, a fact Kimmel later confirmed following the awards show. Trump said, “Now the big story is that they all begged him not to do it… 'don’t do it.' He probably stupidly, you know he had to act in a short period of time, like minutes, right? He had minutes because he’s on air. He sees this thing and he wants to go out there and he wants to, I guess confront me and so…he ends up reading my Truth." He added, “I said, ‘this guy’s even dumber than I thought.’ The thing went viral, it’s been all over the world now and all he had to do is keep his mouth shut.”

Trump on Jimmy Kimmel reading his Truth Post on air at the Oscars



“This guys even dumber than I thought” 😭 pic.twitter.com/pufWRuwLDl — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 17, 2024

Trump and Kimmel have exchanged public criticisms for years, with the TV host often poking fun at the former President, who then retaliates on social media. Meanwhile, during the Oscars, both the audience and viewers enjoyed Kimmel's reaction to the real estate mogul's rant. Additionally, Trump's niece Mary also tweeted by saying, "It turns out there's only one loser tonight." For years, she has been a vocal opponent of her family member and discussed his current legal challenges in a recent interview, according to OK! Magazine.

Donald Trump triggered Jimmy Kimmel while he was hosting the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/u3DkGVBtuF — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 11, 2024

In the interview, Mary said, "I think it's really important to clarify, it's not that he be successful, it's that he's seen to be successful. Because deep down Donald knows that he is nothing of what he pretends to be. I think what keeps him up at night, other than a lot of Diet Coke, would be this concern, one, that he doesn't actually have the money." Mary also highlighted the businessman's efforts to postpone one of his hefty payments. She said, "He is not the savvy businessman who's been betrayed in New York tabloids since the 1980s. And that would be a crushing blow not just to his image, but to his sense of himself."