Travis Barker Criticized for 'Disgusting' Behavior in Background of Kourtney's Backstage Photos

Fans expressed outrage at Travis Barker for his seemingly inappropriate conduct captured in the background of a recent social media post. Kourtney Kardashian and her children have been accompanying Barker on his tour with Blink-182, traveling around Australia, as detailed by The US Sun. Barker was visible in the background of several photos posted on Kardashian's Instagram. On Monday night, she shared several images featuring her family. In the photos, Kardashian was seen wearing an oversized white football jersey adorned with red stripes, opting for a bold fashion statement by leaving her legs bare and pairing the outfit with sleek black heels.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Neilson Barnard

She added a finishing touch to her ensemble with a large black headband, neatly securing her dark locks away from her face. Kardashian posed alongside her children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, Penelope, and Reign. Also present was her and Barker's newborn, Rocky. She captioned the post, "The chaos." The first photo captured Kardashian standing backstage, with baby Rocky beside her in his stroller, as she placed a hand on the handlebar, looking off to the side. In the background, Penelope and Reign could be seen in a blur, energetically running around together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

As reported by PEOPLE, the sequence continued with a heartwarming image of Kardashian gazing affectionately down at Rocky, her first child with Barker, as she smiled at him. However, one of the photos shared by the Kardashian star depicted Reign standing in front of a large Blink-182 poster. In the poster, Barker stood among his bandmates, with one hand placed on his crotch. This particular image struck some fans as odd, prompting them to take to Reddit to share their thoughts. One user reposted the photo on a popular Kardashian-themed subreddit, titling the discussion "Kourtney’s new post: the chaos."

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

One fan questioned, "Why is Travis airing out his b**ls on a promo poster?" In response, another user shared a video of someone gagging in apparent disgust. Nevertheless, the entire family appears to be relishing their time Down Under in Australia. Amidst the backstage hustle, Kardashian found a momentary relaxation from her motherly responsibilities to watch Barker's onstage performance. She shared a glimpse of this on her Instagram Story, posting a clip of herself watching her husband from the side of the stage during his concert, where he was joined by Blink-182 bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus. In the caption, she tagged Barker and wrote, “Last night was fun."

In another development, Kardashian shared a tender moment with her husband Barker backstage after his performance with Blink-182 in Sydney over the weekend. Following their electrifying show at Qudos Bank Arena, the Kardashian star affectionately cuddled and kissed her drummer beau offstage. A TikTok video captured the intimate scene from backstage, showing Barker grabbing his wife in his arms as they swayed together, gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. Their intimate moment was interrupted by Barker's bandmates, who playfully bombarded the drummer with kisses on the cheek before Hoppus joined in for a hug from behind DeLonge.