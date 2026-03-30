Donald Trump Brands ‘Rogue Judges’ as ‘Criminals’ at Fundraiser Dinner—And Legal Experts Are Sounding the Alarm

Donald Trump has criticized judges who go against his policies, and some legal experts are not happy about it. Recently, the National Republican Congressional Committee held a fundraising dinner, where Trump gave a lengthy speech.

There, he spoke about several issues, one of which was the proposal of a crime bill.

He stated, “The time has also come for Republicans to pass a tough new crime bill that imposes harsh penalties for dangerous repeat offenders. Cracks down on rogue judges,” adding, “We got rogue judges that are criminals,” according to USA Today.

Trump Calls for Law Cracking Down on Crime and ‘Rogue Judges’ https://t.co/Sm983WjsMT Trump: “The time has also come for Republicans to pass a tough new crime bill that imposes harsh penalties for dangerous repeat offenders, cracks down on rogue judges. We got rogue judges that… — Peter Roman (@TsarKastik) March 26, 2026

Donald Trump further added, “They’re criminals, what they do to our country, the decisions that they hand down and hurt our country…And I can tell you something, I’ve gone through it, and the decisions that these people make.”

The decision he referred to involved a Supreme Court ruling that blocked some of Trump’s tariffs. In a 6–3 decision, the court ruled that Trump could not impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

As a result, many of his tariffs were struck down, according to NBC News.

He later stated, “I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” USA Today reported. In his speech, Trump specifically singled out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who voted against him.

Previously, while talking about them, Trump claimed, “I think it’s an embarrassment to their families if you want to know the truth, the two of them.”

Now, Trump’s call for a new bill, while labeling judges as “criminals,” is not supported by some legal experts. They see it as a danger to the Constitution, according to AlterNet.

Lawyer and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade wrote about it in a Bloomberg article.

According to her, “Demanding that the legislative branch enact laws that punish the judiciary is a breathtaking breach of the president’s oath to support and defend the Constitution, which creates our three separate — and coequal — branches of government.”

She further added, “It seems likely that Trump knows he will not get his wish…But the president’s public statements nonetheless risk the independence of the judiciary, an essential pillar of democracy. By attacking judges and justices who rule against him, Trump is sending a message to the others: Rule my way or else you’ll be next.”

The Republican Party gave the first-ever ‘America First award’ to President Trump. House Speaker Mike Johnson praised Trump and presented a golden statue of an eagle that he said would be an annual honor pic.twitter.com/azoYfLhKr8 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2026

At the event, Trump also received the “America First” award, of which he is the first recipient. Trump’s critics have criticized and mocked this move, as reported by The Guardian.

U.S. representative Seth Magaziner even commented on X, stating, “They have to treat the President like a child. So embarrassing for everyone involved.”