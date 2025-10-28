Donald Trump Brags He’s a ‘Pretty Good Golfer’ – Lists Reasons That Make Him a ‘Champion’

Donald Trump seems to be oblivious to the government shutdown that has been going on for twenty-six days now. Currently, he is en route to Japan, and he isn’t even thinking about polls, policy, or pressure when asked about golf, his favorite pastime. Before Trump boarded Air Force One for the Tokyo leg of his Asia trip, the 79-year-old president was asked about his most difficult shot on the course. While everyone was concerned about his health, his answer wasn’t about struggle but about domination.

“It used to be chipping,” Trump said, pausing for effect. “But I’ve become a perfect chipper. I hit them all pretty good.” Then the signature Trump reply came through. He confidently pivoted from self-reflections to self-celebration, as the president, alias golfer, is known for using tricky tactics.

“I’m a pretty good golfer,” he said. “I won 38 club championships. That’s pretty good.” Trump immediately went on to boast about the reasons why he believes he is so great at golf. He remarked, “Pretty much, I hit… I’m very solid, very consistent, pretty long.”

🚨✈️⛳️ #NEW — President Trump provides an update on the state of his golf game aboard AF1. “I hit ’em all pretty good. I’m a pretty good golfer. I won 38 club championships, that’s pretty good. I’m very solid, very consistent, I hit the ball pretty long.”pic.twitter.com/GMGFT1FPJX — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) October 27, 2025

Trump is going to celebrate his 80th birthday next year, and he has added that he is a regular when it comes to playing golf with Gary Player, the legend. “You know, Gary’s 90, and he shot 70 with me the last time we played. Ah, that’s pretty amazing from 68,” Trump said, referring to the course yardage.

However, this isn’t the first time the president has used the media to tally his achievements. Even during the 2016 campaign, the president asserted that he had 18 club championships. Many of these championships were at his own venues, like Trump National Golf Club Westchester and Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

President Trump was just spotted playing Golf on his Golf Course in Miami. He makes Countries beg for forgiveness while playing Golf 🔥 WE ARE SO BACK 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tTdO5bLgAd — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 26, 2025

Ever since then, Trump has claimed many more wins, such as senior titles in Palm Beach. He states that he has earned by submitting his scores remotely. According to a report by ‘Did Trump Golf Today’ website (via Irish Star), Trump has played 70 out of 281 days since he returned to office. This predominantly means that he has spent about 24.9 percent of his presidential time on the course.

The estimated taxpayer cost: $98 million, based on GAO data from his first term. Trump’s global golf empire is spread from Scotland to Palm Beach, Los Angeles to Dubai, with a total of 18 courses worldwide. His Miami layout is supposed to become a PGA Tour signature event next season. Trump declared what he called “probably” his final championship win at his Palm Beach course in March.

“Such a great honor!” he wrote on Truth Social. “I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers that participated in the event. Such fun!” His most recent viral video featured Bryson DeChambeau, who showed the president in a YouTube video titled, “Breaking 50 with President Donald Trump.”

The video is shot at Trump National Bedminster and features Trump and DeChambeau trying to score under 50 on the front nine. They partially succeeded and finished with a 51, while DeChambeau estimated Trump’s handicap at around 2.5.