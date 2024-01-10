Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for His Multiple Indictments, Claims He's 'Entitled to Presidential Immunity'

What goes around, comes around, warned Donald Trump to his political rival Joe Biden. Amid his 91 felony charges across four indictments, the former president hinted Biden could face the consequences if the former gets re-elected in the 2024 elections. Meanwhile, he also claimed of "presidential entitlement."

In a Truth Social post, the Republican front-runner ranted, "Because of Joe Biden, I spend a lot of time in courts – federal, state, city – and tomorrow I'll be attending another Biden-inspired federal appeals court argument on presidential immunity in Washington, D.C.," per OK! Magazine.

On Monday, January 8, 2024, he took to his preferred medium and lamented, "Of course, I was entitled as president of the United States and commander-in-chief to immunity. I'm entitled to immunity; every president has immunity, especially one who did the job I did. I did a great job, and I wasn't working for myself; I was working for the country."

The 77-year-old claimed, "I wasn't campaigning; the election was long over. Wasn't campaigning. I was looking for voter fraud, something that I have to do under my mandate; I have to look for voter fraud, and I was finding it. Tremendous amounts of voter fraud in the 2020 election."

So far, Trump is the first United States president to have been indicted and faced felony charges. The former real-estate mogul is facing four criminal cases- The Classified Documents case, The Hush-Money case (related to porn-star Stormy Daniels), the Jan.6 Capitol Riots case, and the 2020 Election Interference case.

While referring to his indictments, Trump alleged, "I was doing my job, which I had to do." Meanwhile, he also highlighted, "Frankly, it's never happened in our country before. It only happens in third-world countries or banana republics," adding, "It's a shame. Never happened in the United States before, but it's happened now."

Later in the post, he warned the "crooked" Biden of future consequences in an open threat, "And he has to be careful because that could happen to him also. The next president, whoever that may be, has a statute of limitations that go back six years," adding, "That's a long time, Joe. You have to be very careful."

The GOP front-runner concluded, "You don't indict your political opponent because he opposes the corrupt election, which you know was corrupt; everybody knows it was corrupt. The American public knows it was corrupt. You don't indict your political opponent."

Meanwhile, the 81-year-old accused him of being the mastermind behind the Jan.6 riots and instigating revenge on people who dared to speak against him. Biden recounted the 2021 attack, "He told the crowd to fight like hell. And all hell was unleashed," per Reuters. "Then, as usual, he left the dirty work to others. He retreated to the White House."

The 46th president also highlighted his "vermin" remark and lashed out, "How dare he? Who in God's name does he think he is?" He also warned Americans if Trump is re-elected, he'd try to seek "revenge and retribution."

