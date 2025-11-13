‘Donald and Girls in My Kitchen’ – Epstein’s Shocking Email Offer to Reporter Surfaces

Over 20,000 Epstein documents have been released by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday. Among those documents, there are several email exchanges of Jeffrey Epstein between 2015 and 2016 with his friends, attorneys, and reports about Donald Trump and his presidency.

In some of the emails, Epstein has given suggestions to reporters about potential leads they might pursue. One key example is an email between him and Landon Thomas Jr., then a reporter with The New York Times in December 2015.

The conversation began on December 8, 2015, when Thomas sent Epstein an email citing a piece he had written for New York magazine in 2002. In the piece, Trump was quoted as referring to Epstein as a “terrific guy” who “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Jeffrey Epstein: “would you like photos of donald [Trump] and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.” pic.twitter.com/qoNXJ3ehrX — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) November 12, 2025

“Now everyone is coming to me thinking I have juicy info on you and Trump. Because of this,” the reporter wrote, referring to that article. Jeffrey then replied to Thomas in a plethora of emails, in his signature horror-ridden style, for the next two hours. He suggested that Thomas must look into Trump’s finances before turning to more personal topics.

In one email, he writes: “would you like photso [sic] of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.” Thomas replied, “Yes!!” It’s unclear whether Epstein possessed such photos or if he ever sent the reporter any photos.

In another email, Jeffrey suggested that reporters “ask my houseman about donad [sic] almost walking through the door leaving his nose print on the glass as young women were swimming in the pool and he was so focused he walked straight into the door.”

Regarding Jeffrey’s allegations in the email exchange with the New York Times writer, ABC News has contacted the White House. Following the release of three emails by House Democrats in which he referenced Trump, the Republican-controlled House Oversight and Government Committee unveiled thousands of pages of fresh Epstein papers on Wednesday.

BREAKING Epstein told Landon Thomas he had photos of Trump at his house with girls in bikinis He even bragged about “giving” his 20-year-old girlfriend to Trump. 🤮 Evidence also shows Trump took Epstein’s plane to the island — even as President The rot goes all the way up pic.twitter.com/0DyENGajym — Noor 🇵🇸 (@NoorsalamK44715) November 13, 2025

The documents were found after the committee subpoenaed the Epstein Estate over the summer. Democrats on the committee were accused by the White House of disclosing “selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative” about President Trump, including one in which Epstein claimed that Trump “spent hours at my house” with a victim, according to the Democrats.

“These emails prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. In his exchanges with Thomas, Epstein also sent a link. The link had a feature story of a woman whom he claimed to be his girlfriend, who later dated Trump. “my 20 year old girlfriend in 93 ,, that after two years I gave to donald,” Epstein wrote.

During Trump’s first campaign for the presidency, Epstein was also in frequent contact with author Michael Wolff, who was working on a book about Trump.