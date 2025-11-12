Jeffrey Epstein’s Emails Reveal He Called Trump a ‘Maniac’ With ‘Early Dementia’

Jeffrey Epstein once claimed that Donald Trump showed “early signs of dementia.” In newly released emails, the disgraced financier also labeled the president as a “maniac.”

The two men, once friends, had fallen out by the time Trump was elected as the President. The House Oversight Committee released several emails that provide insight into Epstein’s relationship with his once-friend.

“No questions, Donald’s statement was goofy,” the trafficker wrote in an email he sent in January 2018. “Early dementia?” he added. Epstein later dropped a bombshell when he wrote to Kathryn Ruemmler, the principal deputy White House counsel to former President Barack Obama.

Jeffrey Epstein’s old claim that Donald Trump “knew about the girls” has resurfaced — and the internet is buzzing again. pic.twitter.com/uT8nn0gV55 — Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) November 12, 2025

“You might want to tell your Dem friends that treating Trump like a mafia don ignores the fact that he has great, dangerous power,” he pointed out in an email from December 2018. He also warned that “tightening the noose slowly” on his former friend could end badly.

“Gambino was never the commander in chief; there was little Gambino could do as the walls closed in,” he noted in the same mail. Epstein added that the following did not apply to Trump, whom he called a “maniac.”

Elsewhere, he wrote about how Trump showed loyalty to nobody. “Donald is close to no one,” he revealed in an email that was sent to Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, an Emirati businessman.

Epstein went on to allege that the President talks to several people while giving each one a different version of the story. “He tells each one something different,” the correspondence read.

With the recent string of emails that have been made public, it will likely be even more difficult for the President to deny association with the late offender. Trump has spent the majority of his second term convincing the public that he did not share a close relationship with Epstein, while much proof proving otherwise exists.

At the same time, he has been condemned by supporters and critics alike for not releasing the Epstein files yet. Throughout his Presidential campaign, he promised that he would declassify the much-awaited Epstein files. His failure to do so as his one-year anniversary in office approaches has earned him harsh criticism.

Even MAGA loyalists have opposed the decision, with even Marjorie Taylor Greene questioning the hesitation in the long-overdue declassification. Another horde of emails released by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee has raised even more eyebrows regarding Trump’s link with his not-friend.

For the Epsteinth time, stop calling them “underage women.” They’re children. And stop calling it “a hoax.”

There were REAL victims. trump campaigned on the Epstein files until he learned he’s in them, now he says HOAX? Not a hoax.

It’s a coverup.#StopJohnsonsEpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/dEgaTeMly3 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 12, 2025

In an email that Epstein sent to his associate and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, he labels the President as a “dog that hasn’t barked.” The billionaire also claimed that Trump “spent hours” at his estate with one of the victims.

Epstein also wrote about how Trump “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” The worst for the President’s efforts to distance himself from the billionaire comes from Epstein’s emails to a former The New York Times reporter, Thomas Landon Jr.

In one email, Epstein asks Landon, “Would you like photos of Donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?” Trump penned a lengthy post discrediting the released correspondence by calling it a “hoax.”

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” he claimed in a Truth Social post. .”