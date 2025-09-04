Don Jr. Slips Up and Exposes Donald Trump’s Lies Just as Health Rumors Explode

Things keep getting stranger for Donald Trump and his health. Over the Labor Day weekend of 2025, a bizarre rumor rapidly spread across social media and online platforms suggesting that President Donald Trump had died.

This speculation arose after Trump was absent from the public view for several days and also maintained a notable silence on his social media channels.

The rumor gained such traction that Vice President JD Vance appeared to respond in a way that further steered the conversation in an unfortunate direction. Amid such speculation, Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took it upon himself to reach out directly to his father.

In an interview on September 3, 2025, with Newsmax, Don Jr. openly admitted, “I called my father over the weekend,” explaining that his reason was simply “to make sure you’re not dead.”

The statement was extremely blunt. Moreover, when compared to Trump’s stark silence on the matter, it naturally feels that something is off regarding the information about the President’s health.

When Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Donald Trump on the viral rumors about his death, the president’s reaction was puzzling and appeared inconsistent. Doocy asked, “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?” to which Trump replied, “I didn’t see that.”

This response seemed somewhat unconvincing to many observers, given Trump’s prominent presence on social media. In an effort to reassure the public about his health, Trump added, “I was very active this Labor Day. I had heard that [rumor], but I didn’t hear it to this extent.”

The exchange raised questions about Trump’s awareness and recollection of recent events. Moreover, if Don Jr.’s prior phone call is considered, that means that there was no way that Trump did not know about what was happening online.

While Trump claimed to be unaware or minimally aware of the death hoax, Don Jr.’s candid remarks suggested that Trump was, in fact, informed and involved in conversations about these alarming rumors. This gap between the two men’s statements has fueled speculation about the true state of Trump’s health, with various observers noting his increasingly visible physical decline.

Unexplained bruises and other signs have led to concerns about Trump’s vitality, prompting many to question just how much is being revealed, or concealed, about his condition.

Moreover, Trump’s makeup free looks that are circulating online have further fuelled the concerns about his health. There are photographs that show smeared makeup on his hand, and netizens suspect it has been used to cover up bruising.

👀Trump humorously addresses the wild social media rumors about his ‘death’ during a press conference. When asked by Peter Doocy how he found out, Trump quipped, ‘I didn’t do anything for two days and they say, ‘there must be something wrong with him.” #Trump #trumpdead pic.twitter.com/nmxuI9R4Ek — Prince Carlton ⚡️🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) September 2, 2025

Video clips capturing Trump attempting to hide his hand have only amplified these concerns. Given Trump’s known engagement with social media, it seems improbable that he missed the viral rumors surrounding his health and supposed death. More suspicious is the strange post Trump, or someone managing his account, uploaded to Truth Social amid the rumors.

The post, notably written in all lowercase with an em dash, was uncharacteristic of Trump’s usual style. It included an image intended as “proof of life,” but sharp-eyed internet users quickly debunked it by identifying the image as dated August 23, 2025, not from the Labor Day weekend when the rumors peaked.

As Trump’s health concerns keep growing with even the MAGA people starting to question his abilities, it now remains to be seen how the President and his administration handle the situation.