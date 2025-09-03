“What’s That Hiding Under His Suit?” – Netizens Spot ‘Strange Lump’ as Donald Trump Dismisses Death Rumors

Every time President Donald Trump says something or makes an appearance in front of the camera, there is speculation surrounding his health. Since he is regularly in front of the camera, there’s a new controversy every day.

After bruises on his hand and him dragging his right leg, this time it is a bulge under his suit during his appearance from the Oval Office after a weekend away that is making people obsessed with him.

Over the weekend, Trump had been largely absent from the public eye, and there were rumors of his ill-health making the rounds. However, during the Tuesday press conference, President Trump tried to dismiss these rumors.

“I have heard—it’s sort of crazy,” Trump said. “Last week, I attended numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well, like this is going very well. Then I didn’t do any for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him.”

Seizing the moment, Trump tried to jab at his predecessor. He added, “Biden wouldn’t do them for months. You wouldn’t see him, and nobody said anything.”

However, it was the images circulating on social media that fueled fresh debate over his condition and public health.

Look at his right upper arm. The unnatural way the fabric falls giving away the flaccid muscle underneath. I think Donny Trump has had a stroke pic.twitter.com/5xxoXp0tNu — Dr. Grey (@Silverback_MD) September 2, 2025

Trump’s efforts to downplay the public’s concern over his health did little to quiet speculation. There were several sharp-eyed internet users who noticed an unusual crease and bulge in his suit sleeve during his meeting.

One social media user commented: “Strange. Fabric doesn’t normally fall like that across an arm.”

The image quickly went viral. Several theories kept coming up. Some said it was poor tailoring, and some suggested it was padding.

However, some users were not happy with either of these answers. They dismissed the explanation and argued that “padded or extended shoulders” would not affect how a sleeve drapes.

And others argued that if this was just bad tailoring, why would a billionaire wear such badly stitched clothes? Another suggested the bulge could be from someone steadying the President just before the photograph was snapped.

President Donald Trump was recently diagnosed with a common vein condition, chronic venous insufficiency(CVI), after he noticed swelling in his legs, the White House announced Thursday. About 150,000 people are diagnosed with CVI each year. Research shows CVI affects about 1 in… pic.twitter.com/vVqEONY2Dw — WebMD (@WebMD) July 17, 2025

The scrutiny might feel over the top, but it comes on the heels of the President being away for almost a week and his recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). President Trump also has a bruise on his right hand, which he often covers with makeup.

All these conditions are enough to make people anxious, especially when Trump is one of the oldest presidents in office. He has on several occasions displayed mental decline, too, where he forgets the names, places, or makes bizarre statements.

you can see that there is still a major discoloration on Trump’s right hand pic.twitter.com/BqCUWminDK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2025

As the oldest President in U.S. history, Trump’s health will remain under the microscope. While his supporters find his ability to stay active and engaged as proof of resilience, his critics are skeptical of every medical detail provided since it comes through the White House, and in recent times, people have lost trust in the White House.

However, one thing remains clear. The conversation around Trump’s health has become an unavoidable part of his presidency.