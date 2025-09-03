‘Are you dead?’ – Stephen Colbert Totally Loses It Over Trump’s Health Mystery

Stephen Colbert has joined the horde of people speculating about Donald Trump’s death. For the past week, the internet has been buzzing with rumors about the President’s demise.

Some even claimed that the White House has been parading around a body double in place of the President to fool the public. Colbert’s comment comes after a video of a mysterious object being thrown out of the White House went viral.

Netizens haven’t stopped forming theories thanks to President Trump’s limited media appearances during the past week. People were quick to speculate, with a few claiming that he had passed away. Vice President JD Vance’s statement about wanting to step up as the President did nothing to ease public concern.

A clip that showed a mysterious object being thrown out of one of the upper levels of the White House has now caught the attention of social media users. The speculation rose to the point where White House officials had to address the topic. An official explained how it was a part of the “regular maintenance” done by a White House contractor.

Even Trump stepped up to put an end to the speculation. He told the reporters that the video was “probably AI-generated.” Stephen Colbert, who is a famous talk show host, expressed concern while discussing the same video.

“One of the problems we have with AI, it’s both good and bad—if something happens really bad, just blame AI,” he noted during his Tuesday monologue. He went on to point out how the President just “blamed” AI for the alarming video.

He went on to speculate how the President blaming AI meant that “something really bad happened.” Colbert went on to ask if Trump was dead and expressed concern over his health. “Were you in those bags?” he further inquired.

The talk show host also inquired if Trump himself was AI. “Are you AI? Please tell me you’re AI,” Colbert was heard saying during the monologue. Colbert’s inquiry about the President’s health comes after the internet spent the last week speculating that Trump was already dead.

Everyone coming to X to confirm Trump is dead Where is Donald Trump? HES DEAD? pic.twitter.com/6bDEJxwkuh — Leo (@leoruler69) August 30, 2025

He was last seen at a cabinet meeting held at the White House. The President spent several days away from the public eye following the meeting. What alarmed the public was when he decided to sign two bills without members of the press present.

The President is known to welcome several reporters into the White House every time he signs an executive order. Netizens took to social media to raise an alarm about the President’s health. “Trump is dead” and “Trump died” ended up trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).