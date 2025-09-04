“Way Too Excited” – JD Vance Hints He’s Ready to Take Over As Trump Tries To Prove That He is Healthy

A few days before the Labor Day weekend, President Donald Trump took an extended break from his constant media appearances and did not have any meetings scheduled, as per the White House. However, the White House did not provide a reason for the apparent absence. This gave rise to a media frenzy, and online chatter exploded with the hashtag #TrumpIsDead.

It spread at lightning speed across X and TikTok. The rumors were absurd but not unfounded. And they quickly grew into a national talking point. With images of Trump’s bruised hands, swollen ankles, and his absence from public eyes, all mixed together, the public was concerned if the administration was hiding something.

And then, to calm the public down, Vice President JD Vance decided to step in; however, his words, rather than taming the fires, added fuel to the fire.

Ever since Donald Trump was diagnosed with CVI or Chronic Venous Insufficiency, there have been speculations of several health issues that might be plaguing President Trump. Earlier this year, people started noticing bruises on Trump’s right hand.

While White House blamed it on shaking too many hands, they fell short when images of Trump’s swollen ankles started to make the rounds. Post these, the President was then diagnosed with CVI.

President Donald Trump’s recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) has sparked renewed interest in the condition – but for millions of Americans, it’s already a familiar reality.

CVI is a common circulatory issue that affects blood flow from the legs back to the… pic.twitter.com/3LJH8b1ov9 — WebMD (@WebMD) July 19, 2025

According to several vascular specialists, CVI is common among people in their 70s. Conspiracy theorists had a field day, and all the theories spread unchecked and morphed general concern into sensational drama.

Then came the claims of Trump’s sudden death.

The media was left in a conundrum. Should they ask the questions people are asking and give a platform to unchecked theories, or ignore the rumors and cause more distrust between the media and the public?

Though media houses Vanity Fair and AP News came out with confusion and talked about it, they also explained how the health transparency of the president is every administration’s prerogative.

By Sunday evening, images of Donald Trump playing golf with his grandkids were plastered across the screen. On Tuesday, President Trump finally reemerged in the Oval Office and dismissed the speculation as “Fake News.”

Trump was smiling at the absurdity of being asked if he had seen reports of his own death. “I didn’t do conferences for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn’t do them for months, and nobody said anything,” he added.

While the President was away from the media’s eyes, what caused the whole chaos was JD Vance. People speculated about whether Trump was unwell, and then Vance was asked if he was ready to take over if there was any tragedy. To this Vice President, JD Vance replied that he was “preparing every single day for whatever comes next.”

JD Vance says he’s ready to take over as president ‘if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy’ with Trump https://t.co/G8xKJE9EaU pic.twitter.com/DPpsF7dacy — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2025

Rather than refuting any suggestion that the President was unwell, Vance leaned into the idea of taking over if something were to happen. Though Vance tried to frame the sentence as a statement of responsibility, critics argued it projected political ambition. It also underlined the idea that Vance might need to step in anytime soon. This statement alone was enough for the conspiracy theorists to go mad.

Commentators like Rick Wilson suggested a “MAGA Hunger Games” has quietly started. He added that the allies are positioning themselves in case Trump’s health were to falter.

Late-night show hosts and comedians also piled on. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Vance for looking “way too excited” while he stood behind Trump during his Tuesday press conference.

Sleepy eyes, mouth droops on his right side, hardly speaks at all! But, Vance looks like he’s drooling waiting for this guy to get out of his way so he can be crowned! That’s never happening! https://t.co/cQkQguck4O — garito_nancy@yahoo (@Nancy_garito) September 2, 2025

He said, “Vance looked like a contender in waiting.”

The uproar over Trump’s health is an example of more than just gossip. It also exposes how volatile politics is and how delicate the balance is between media and public trust.

Trump’s dismissals and Vance’s preparedness may have been routine political theater, but in today’s climate, they carried big meaning.