Donald Trump Proves He’s Alive With His Truth Social Posts One After Other

President Trump is on his mission to prove that he’s alive and well. The rumor of his death went viral, and people were wondering what would happen if he died. So Trump did what he has been doing: he went on a Truth Social rant.

He has made multiple posts in a row, Truth Social rants, where he posts long paragraphs with all caps mid-sentences. So this Saturday, he posted 42 times in a span of just ten hours, and he discussed several different topics.

There was a range of topics from the Chicago shooting to the Russian Hoax and the Crime rate in DC. He disappeared for a few days, leading to rumors of his death, but it looks like he’s back now.

The rumors were also the result of his health issues, such as marks on his hands and swollen ankles. Meanwhile, there are speculations of dementia symptoms hitting him hard, too.

🦸🏼After days of rumors about Trump’s possible death, the U.S. President finally showed up in public and posted a series of bizarre and cryptic messages on Truth Social. So no, Trump isn’t dead… but is he slowly losing his mind? Early dementia signs or just classic Trump… pic.twitter.com/eqEYFG0gH9 — GabByToCrypto (@gabbymichele) August 31, 2025



At 79, president’s mental and physical health is deteriorating, so his death rumors spread too fast, while MAGA supporters feel sad about it, and Democrats rejoice at the news.

His Truth Social feed also had his AI edits of SWAT commando and police officer, along with “‘Blue Slips’ need to go, bad for the Republican Party, and our Country!” He also posted “A big year ahead for the USA, maybe the BEST EVER, if the Tariffs are finally approved by the courts!!!”

Then he explained the mystery of the gash in the Rose Garden marble, and he won’t be hiring the same contractor again. He will also replace the marble soon. A few weeks back, the White House was boastful about his cognitive health while revealing his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis.

Breaking News: President Trump is alive and well, despite baseless rumors on X Trump is dead. He’s still posting on Truth Social and leading the country. Here is the glimpse.#trumpdead #TrumpIsAlive #Trump #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/UHuXQ4lIFs — Latest Updates (@Iam_Sh05) August 30, 2025



Apart from this, he’s in good health. However, they could not justify his bruised hands and tremors. Many MAGA supporters were also slamming the death rumors.

One shared an old video of him to prove he’s alive, while another one said that this never happened to Biden. However, they received backlash for their posts on X as people slammed them for making similar posts when Biden was unwell.