MAGA Hypocrisy Exposed! Trump Death Rumor Defenders Once Spread Biden “Proof of Life” Conspiracies

MAGA supporters have been having a busy past few days while trying to slam all the Donald Trump death conspiracy theories online. However, they are getting called out for doing the same and spreading health conspiracies about ex-president Joe Biden.

Brigitte Gabriela was called hypocritical for her post on Trump’s death and health rumors. On the other hand, back in July 2024, she posted, “Is Joe Biden alive?” This was during the former president’s health struggles.

Gabriel is an author and a National security expert, so people expect better from her. During that time, Biden was also getting flak for his bad performance against Trump, and that made him step down from the race.



Kamala Harris stepped up as the candidate for the Democrats, and Gabriel made the tweet targeting the former president’s health. Now her tweet for Trump is not receiving the support that she expected.

The netizens called her out on her hypocrisy. One of the users wrote that MAGA is some of the worst and stupid people. Another one added that they only have double standards; otherwise, they won’t even have any standards.

To the hundreds of thousands of woke left who posted that they hoped the Trump dead rumor was true. Here he is playing golf. I’m not part of the 2 party system, but I never saw the right doing this about Joe Biden when he was president. pic.twitter.com/Hjhw2fV5Q8 — Erin Elizabeth HNN (@ErinHNN) August 30, 2025



People also pointed out MAGA for lying and spreading fake messages. A similar thing happened with another MAGA supporter, Erin Elizabeth, who posted about Trump playing golf and slamming his death rumors.

Here’s the exact same video, TWO MONTHS AGO. pic.twitter.com/bEtmCLsOQx — Golf Ersclubhouse (@Golfersclubhe) August 30, 2025



Erin also added that this did not happen when Biden was the president. Only one user commented to support her, saying, “Exactly! They covered Joe’s dementia up. Smh.” On the other hand, people started adding screenshots of her Biden conspiracy theory tweets in the comments.

That is a brutal way to slam someone with proof. Moreover, one user pointed out that the video she shared is old and was shared two months ago. Commentators also called MAGA evil and unimaginable with their lies and theories.

Earlier in 2024, Lauren Boebert was asking for Biden to step in front of the camera to give proof of life. So Biden did get the scrutiny amidst his health and death conspiracies.

Trump’s health has been a hot topic as he’s seen declining mentally and physically. Even the experts weigh in to assess his visible symptoms given his age. So such rumors aren’t entirely baseless.