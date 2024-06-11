Dolly Parton Gets Love Online After Far-Right Attacks Country Legend for Supporting Queer Rights

In reaction to a crass, homophobic attack article that appeared in a right-wing publication this week, fans of 11-time Grammy Award winner Dolly Parton rallied around her. Fans were incensed when the Queen of Country herself was disparaged by the conservative publication The Federalist. Parton's use of her Christian religion as justification for accepting everyone, including LGBTQ+ individuals, was criticized in the most recent piece.

If you hate Dolly, you're a bad person. She's a national treasure. https://t.co/PC3JOwcSVt — Trekkie Bill (@trekkiebill) June 7, 2024

“Parton’s version of love, which includes condoning immoral sexual behavior, (be who you are she said), is unaligned with God’s vision for humanity,” the author said, comparing Parton to a non-religious leader peddling a “false gospel.” Internet users were not happy, and a war to protect the national treasure came on social media, per The New Republic, ticked off by this fan tweet, saying, "they came for Dolly. we ride at dawn."

they came for Dolly. we ride at dawn. pic.twitter.com/PMbSJYHB46 — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 7, 2024

A user slammed the magazine, saying, "Who within @FDRLST speaks for "God" and thus could say Dolly Parton offers a false gospel? What this tweet represents is heresy. If "God" exists, "God" speaks for "God." If "God" has a problem with Dolly Parton, "God" will let her know. "God" doesn't need the federalist." A user trashed, "Dolly Parton is more Christlike and has done more to benefit Americans than anything or anyone, from the Federalist has ever done. Leave Dolly TF alone & concentrate on the depraved that y’all call journalists working for you."

The Federalist is coming after Dolly? Oh, you don't know what you are bringing on yourselves, you partisan clowns. https://t.co/LMBJ6C1x6R — DrDinD🟧🇺🇲🇺🇦 He/Him (@DrDinD) June 7, 2024

Another user took aim at the magazine, saying, "If you want to know how The Federalist’s downfall began… They challenged THE national treasure that is Dolly Parton. Bless your heart, y'all. Y’all doomed and deserve it." Another user slammed, along with the hashtag #HandsOffDolly, "Fuck you. Dolly has done more good for humanity than you evil, vindictive bigots have done harm. And THAT'S saying something. Just fuck all the way off."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Kern

A user took a shot at the author and the publication, saying, "Wow. Meghan McCain attacked Biden, who gave the eulogy at her father's funeral and was incredibly lovely to her, and her husband is attacking Dolly Parton, a national treasure. My goodness, these people are just terrible." Another user slammed, "If you worship scumbag billionaires but degrade those actually doing the work, YOU'RE the fake-ass 'Christians.'"

Ericka Andersen, the Federalist author who penned the essay, subsequently told Yahoo Entertainment that the huge criticism convinced her she shouldn't have chosen Parton to make her point. "I regret using Dolly as the example for the point I was making in the article,” Anderson said. “As I wrote in the piece, I love her and think she does some incredible things for the world. We all make poor choices in how to frame things sometimes. This was one of those moments for me! Dolly is one of the few people who is beloved by all and who loves all. The world is lucky to have her.”