The Trump Family Rallied Together After Donald's Guilty Verdict: 'Stronger Than Ever'

Following former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict in his hush money trial, the Trump family has apparently rallied together. The family patriarch, who had reportedly been struggling with the trial's outcome, was visited by all of his children, as well as their spouses and fiances, all of whom entered Trump Tower through the back entrance. A source exclusively told Page Six, “Words of support have overridden any past tension as the family comes together. The family has closed ranks and is behind the campaign. Friends say they’ve haven’t seen the family on the same page like this since his inauguration years ago."

"This includes a thaw in the sometimes chilly and tense relationship between Melania and Ivanka," the source added before continuing, “The entire family including all Trump’s children, and their [significant others, including Don Jr.’s fiancee] Kimberly Guilfoyle, are all circling the wagons.” Close sources from Palm Beach and New York added that behind the scenes, “Donald’s hurting inside and this guilty verdict has really taken a toll on him, though he’s still enthusiastic about the election, we hear."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mark Wilson

Ivanka and Melania have kept themselves distant from politics and the trial till now. However, they have been supporting the 2024 GOP frontrunner in Trump Tower in the wake of the case verdict. Following the conviction, Trump slammed the trial as 'rigged' and 'disgraceful.' In one of his infamous rants, the ex-president bashed the outcome. “Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to vote to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent,” he added. “And I think it’s just a disgrace.”

After Donald Trump was convicted on 34 criminal charges this week, he issued a statement calling the trial “rigged,” adding that the verdict will only help his campaign. President Biden called Trump’s remarks “reckless,” “dangerous” and “irresponsible.” https://t.co/9jcljeekTE pic.twitter.com/mJxkHOu9Tl — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 2, 2024

In an appearance with Fox & Friends Weekend on Sunday, Trump denounced the guilty verdict he received in the criminal case against him in New York. "It's weaponization, and it's a very dangerous thing. We've never had that in this country," he said. "People get it. It's a scam... And the Republican Party… they've stuck together in this. They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington."

As per BBC, Trump had also confessed previously that the trial was hard on the former First Lady and his wife, Melania. "She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her," Trump said of his wife, adding that "in many ways, it's tougher on them [his family] than it is me." In addition, he accepted that he might go to jail, saying that he was 'okay with it' but that he was 'not sure the public would stand for it.' "I think it would be tough for the public to take," he said. "You know, at a certain point there's a breaking point."