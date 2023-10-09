The dramatic saga surrounding Christine Baumgartner and her ex-husband, Kevin Costner, continues despite their very recent divorce. Following the conclusion of her marriage, she has allegedly been criticizing the actor's sexual prowess. An insider told National Enquirer, "Christine is reaping sweet revenge by trashing Kevin to anyone who will listen, saying he's a selfish lover who never satisfied her. It's amusing because Kevin has always prided himself on his reputation as a Don Juan. But Christine's totally blowing that image. She's on a mission to make him the laughingstock of Hollywood—and she may be succeeding."

After Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, Costner pushed for the enforcement of their prenuptial agreement so that she would vacate the marital residence. Baumgartner then sought $248,000 per month in child support payments from Costner in order to provide for their three children. They fought about who got the silverware, who got custody of the kids, who got to keep the houses, and whether or not Baumgartner had an extramarital affair, as per Business Insider. Ultimately, the divorce was negotiated, with Baumgartner paying part of Costner's legal bills for fighting their prenuptial agreement and Costner paying $63,000 per month in child support.

Another source informed In Touch Weekly, "He’s convinced she’s been trying to make him look bad all along... Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he’s ever been through." The insider also said, "For an ultra-private star like Kevin, who keeps things close to his chest, having personal details about his marriage and lifestyle continue to be aired out in public is the last thing he needed. He wanted to stop the madness."

According to the source, Costner had no problem with supporting his three children (daughter Grace Aver and boys Cayden Wyatt and Hayes Logan), but he balked when his ex-wife asked for an enormous amount. The source further added, "What the judge ordered him to pay in child support is fair—Kevin's fear was that anything more than that would go straight into Christine’s pocket to be used for her high-end lifestyle... Kevin’s kids are his priority, He’s a little worried Christine will try to turn them against him, so he’s trying to counter that by being there for them as much as possible. He’s still adjusting to this new life and doing the best he can."

As per Radar Online, Baumgartner supposedly now regrets divorcing her ex-husband after losing the legal fight and access to Costner's massive $400k wealth. An insider revealed, "Christine caved because her lawyer advised her to ‘cut bait and run,’." Another source added, "Christine had run out of options. She was getting beaten at every turn. She’s kicking herself for forcing Kevin to agree to a divorce when she was living the high life with unlimited funds at her disposal, and everything paid for by her husband."

